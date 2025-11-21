Two English Premier League clubs moving in opposite directions face off Saturday afternoon when Newcastle hosts Manchester City on Saturday, Nov. 22. Newcastle has dropped two of its last three matches and sits just 14th in the EPL standings while Man City has won four in a row across all competition and is second behind Arsenal in the EPL table.

Kickoff from St. James' Park is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Newcastle are +240 money line underdogs in the latest BetMGM Sportsbook odds while Man City are -102 money line favorites. A draw comes in at +280 and the total sits at 2.5 (Over -155, Under +110). The SportsLine Projection Model has Manchester City winning in 46% of simulations to bring value at these odds. Before making wagers on Newcastle vs. Manchester City, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is betting in this match.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Newcastle vs. Manchester City on Saturday.

Newcastle vs. Manchester City best bets

Erling Haaland anytime goal scorer (-120, BetMGM) -- 1u

Manchester City Over 1.5 team total (120, BetMGM) -- 1u

Haaland's 100th EPL goal

Erling Haaland has been virtually unstoppable this season. He's currently leading the golden boot race in Premier League play and has already picked up 14 goals over his 11 starts for the club this season. He's already scored against the best defenses in the league, and he will be looking to return from scoring for Norway to start scoring for his club again. He's also currently one goal away from a pretty remarkable milestone. His next goal will be his 100th EPL goal, and if he scores against Newcastle, he would have accomplished that in just 109 appearances. Expect Haaland to be charging the goal for 90 minutes straight.

Manchester City momentum

Liverpool is crumbling right now, Arsenal are prepping for the North London Derby and Manchester City are lurking. Right before international break, Manchester City really started to turn up the gas. They wiped the floor with Liverpool 3-0, ran over Dortmund in UCL play 4-1 and outscored both Bournemouth and Swansea 3-1. This team is firing on all cylinders and the break will just have made them stronger. I know playing Newcastle at home is now joke, but City is welcoming back players from injury and should be looking to pick up right where they left off knowing Arsenal could very well drop points this weekend.