Tottenham and Chelsea add another chapter in their rivalry to begin the month of November when the two sides meet Saturday afternoon. Tottenham sit third in the Premier League table but are coming off a midweek EFL Cup loss to Newcastle while Chelsea sit ninth in the EPL table but won a wild 4-3 affair against Wolves in midweek EFL Cup action. Chelsea have dominated this clash of late, winning nine of the last 11 Premier League matches against Tottenham, including the last four.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Tottenham are +170 money line underdogs in the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds while Chelsea are +150 money line favorites. A draw comes in at +260 and the total sits at 2.5 (Over -140, Under +110). The SportsLine Projection Model has Chelsea winning in 40% of simulations to bring value at these odds. Before making wagers on Tottenham vs. Chelsea, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is betting in this match.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Tottenham vs. Chelsea on Saturday.

Both teams to score + Over 2.5 goals (-110, BetMGM): 1u

Tottenham Over 1.5 team total (+125, BetMGM): 1u

Tottenham Draw No Bet (-105, BetMGM): 1u

Betting on chaos

This matchup historically is a difficult one to bet on because one of two things tend to happen. The first is a slow, low-scoring, cagey affair where both sides are too timid to put together a real attack. The second thing and the option I think we see, is an absolute slugfest with both sides swinging for goals and letting the game go off the rails. The last two times we've seen these sides clash with Spurs at home, we've seen BTTS hit, Over 2.5 goals hit, Over 3,5 goals hit and Over 4.5 goals hit. There were seven goals when these teams met last season in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With Spurs flying high and Chelsea struggling to find consistency, I'm loving goals in this matchup.

Chelsea's atrocious defense

I've already stated I like goals in this fixture, but the big reason I like them is due to the underperforming defense by the visitors. Chelsea are loaded with injuries and while that's out of their control, their defense and midfield are non-existent right now. Chelsea just played an EFL match against Wolves earlier this week. Wolves are currently the worst team in the entirety of the Premier League, and they scored three goals on Chelsea. Chelsea have now conceded in four of their last five matches which includes Sunderland, Ajax, Wolves and Liverpool. This team was created on the foundation of certain players that are no longer able to play, and Chelsea is floundering trying to find consistency. They're always good enough for a goal, but it should take multiple to make up for their poor backline.