Premier League postpones fixtures in March after emergency coronavirus meeting
The league initially planned to play 'as normal' this weekend
The Premier League on Thursday initially announced that matches this weekend would be played "as normal" with fans in the seats despite coronavirus concerns. However, the league changed its course after it held an emergency shareholders meeting on Friday following the news that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Ochoi tested positive for COVID-19.
All professional soccer games in England have been postponed for the remainder of March, including the Premier League, which has suspended play for the remainder of the month amid the coronavirus outbreak. .
In addition to Arteta testing positive, three Leicester City players are in isolation with coronavirus symptoms while Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy is also in isolation after a family member tested positive, according to Sky Sports. England hosted a Champions League game with fans on Wednesday as Liverpool was eliminated by Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Manchester United played a Europa League game in Austria on Thursday without spectators.
