Rank Name Analysis

1 Arsenal The reigning champions of the Premier League, Arsenal, should be expected to repeat, especially after adding Bruno Guimaraes to their ranks. Their win-now mentality shines through with the impending arrival of Ezri Konsa to cover for William Saliba's injury. Until proven otherwise, they're the team to beat.

2 Manchester United While United have had a relatively mundane transfer window with their only notable signings being Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, they also haven't lost anyone outside of Casemiro's move to Inter Miami. Stability has rarely been a word associated with the Red Devils, but in their first full season under Michael Carrick, it's time to see if they are for real.

3 Manchester City Out go Pep Guardiola and Rodri, and in come Enzo Maresca and Elliot Anderson. It's the end of an era at Manchester City, but Erling Haaland has still been the star of the Summer and will keep the squad in the title race from start to finish during the season.

4 Liverpool Another team with significant change, as Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah are no longer at the club, but the direct nature of Andoni Iraola's approach will suit Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in season two.

5 Aston Villa Losing key midfielders and defenders comes as a blow for Unai Emery's men with Champions League soccer on the horizon. But they also hung with Paris Saint-Germain with a heavily rotated lineup; one game is a tiny sample size, but with how Emery has prepared his squads, Villa get the benefit of the doubt right now.

6 Chelsea Xabi Alonso has a tall task ahead of him to bring stability back to Stamford Bridge. Action item number one is -- can Cole Palmer score goals that aren't penalties? If he can't, this attack is worrisome. If Enzo Fernandez stays, the midfield will ensure that the Blues have a high floor, but the transfer window isn't closed yet.

7 Brighton Back in Europe, Brighton's depth will be tested this season, but they've added a mix of young players who could break out, such as Luka Vuskovic, with solid veterans such as Pascal Struijk and Promise David. Given how they operate, Brighton's ceiling and floor are quite high, but you never truly know what you'll get.

8 Brentford In a similar boat to Brighton, Brentford will feel great coming off a ninth-place finish, while some of the clubs that finished ahead of them have changed managers or have European question marks to deal with this season. Stability could be their biggest strength, but we're truly in the tier of clubs where things need to go wrong elsewhere for them to have a great season.

9 Tottenham It's clear that this season under Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham are no longer a team that will be in the relegation race. But they also have yet to sign an attacker during the summer transfer window, while the roster is currently crying out for one. They could end up higher in the table with the right additions, but as the squad stands, work needs to be done.

10 Bournemouth Here we are again with another Premier League team under new management as Marco Rose will lead Bournemouth. Starting the season with a major injury to Junior Korupi and with most of their additions being defensive ones, this has a slow start written all over it for the Cherries.

11 Nottingham Forest Forest have talent. Oliver Glasner has been able to maximize talent wherever he goes. Forest are also a club that aren't afraid to spend money, which could make this a lovely spot for a club to be on the rise this season.

12 Everton How well Haden Hackney's game translates to the Premier League has a lot to say in what Everton's ceiling is, but David Moyes is building a solid squad. Additions like Christian Norgaard and Brennan Johnson aren't the greatest moves in the world, but they are solid depth moves for ensuring that you have a high floor.

13 Crystal Palace Glasner is a major reason why Palace were able to be such a strong squad over the past few seasons, and it's tough to see life without him and two of their top defenders at the beginning of last season, Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix, go. Zavier Gozo will be another fun American to watch in the Premier League, but I'm not even sure that he plays as a defender in this squad.

14 Sunderland Now in the Europa League, Sunderland's squad will be pushed to their limits after a quiet summer. Regis Le Bris kept a tight rotation last season, but doing the same will get his squad run into the ground this time around.

15 Newcastle United Losing three of their best players in Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, there are plenty of questions for the Magpies to answer, and that's before mentioning Eddie Howe. The defense is still good, and that'll be important because it's hard to tell how this team will score goals in the new season, especially if Nick Woltemade doesn't become the 100 million Euro player that they expected him to be.

16 Fulham An unproven manager in Alvaro Arbeloa brings unproven Real Madrid players to the Premier League. What can go wrong? Well, being contenders for relegation for one, and that's not something that Fulham were dealing with, challenging for the top half under Marco Silva.

17 Leeds United James Trafford alone may be enough to ensure that Leeds United aren't truly in the relegation race, but it's also hard to see them pushing for the top half. They are a club that's just there at this stage of things. Stability is important, but you still want to see the Whites do more in attack.

18 Ipswich Town Back up after only a year in the Championship, the Tractor Boys have experience looking to stave off the drop that could come in handy. They'll need one of the clubs in front of them to succumb to crisis, but of the newly promoted teams, Ipswich will have the best chance of sticking, even if it is a slim one.

19 Coventry City Frank Lampard is back in the Premier League as a manager with the Sky Blues, and he'll have a tall task with a squad that have signed intriguing players but also ones that may not pan out. But it'll be fun watching American forward Haji Wright.