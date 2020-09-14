RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Manchester City -- City did not play on the opening weekend due to participating in the Champions League last month.

2. Liverpool -- The Reds earned the win over Leeds, but the defense was quite poor. They lacked conviction, got two penalty kick goals and were fortunate. Still, it's three points to kickstart their title fight.

3. Arsenal -- Good vibes around the Gunners after smashing Fulham. Willian had two assists, was involved in all three goals. He looks sensational so far. Watch out for them, especially if Gabriel excels.

4. Chelsea -- The Blues took care of Brighton but didn't look all that impressive. Still, it was a much better start than last season's four-goal loss at Manchester United.

5. Manchester United -- United did not play on the opening weekend due to participating in the Europa League last month.

6. Wolves -- Strong win at Sheffield United with Raul Jimenez scoring again. Nuno's team is once again capable to push the top six and potentially more. The perfect start to the season.

7. Leicester City -- The Foxes made quick work of West Brom, as expected. Lots of momentum now ahead of the Burnley match. We know they start strong, but it takes more than that.

8. Everton -- Really, really nice win at Spurs where James Rodriguez and Allan both looked good. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the real deal and has star potential. This team could be going places.

9. Newcastle -- Steve Bruce's boys had no trouble with a weak West Ham side, and Callum Wilson's debut goal is a good sign for a team that struggles to get scoring from the front line.

10. Crystal Palace -- Lovely result to beat Southampton, but it's time to step it up. Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea are next. Get a win in there, and they will be positioning themselves well.

11. Leeds -- Leeds were fabulous in attack, but it was those errors that will haunt them into their next game. Record signing Rodrigo's bonehead challenge on Fabinho to concede the winning penalty kick was absolutely baffling.

12. Tottenham -- Not good. Spurs were outplayed against Everton and Mourinho lost his first ever Matchday 1 game.

13. Southampton -- The Saints are a team that can score, but they also concede a lot. Neither happened against Crystal Palace, but it was still a loss. The creativity was there, and the goals will come.

14. Burnley -- Burnley did not play this weekend due to Manchester United's participation in the Europa League.

15. Aston Villa -- Aston Villa did not play due to Manchester City's participation in the Champions League.

16. Brighton -- A sure-fire relegation candidate, and they looked the part against Chelsea. Where are the goals going to come from? They aren't facing Kepa every weekend.

17. Sheffield United -- Was last season just a miracle? Don't think so, but Sheffield had just two shots on goal against Wolves and were thoroughly outplayed. Time to prepare for a tricky stretch against Aston Villa, Leeds and Arsenal.

18. Fulham -- Awful against Arsenal, but what do you expect with Aleksandr Mitrovic on the bench? Still feels like they need another signing or two.

19. West Ham -- Here we go again. Bad vibes and looking like another relegation contender. Sebastien Haller better start scoring soon, or he'll probably be on his way elsewhere in January.