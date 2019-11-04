Premier League Power Rankings: Chelsea has turned it around, thanks to Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic

Chelsea's 4-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford to start the Premier League season raised a lot of questions about the season to come for Frank Lampard and company. Nearly three months later, those questions no longer exist. The Blues have hit their stride under Lampard, winning five consecutive Premier League games while looking sharp in the Champions League. The Blues are in first place in their UCL group and are top four in the Premier League, just two points off the top.

Chelsea finally found some consistence after a 2-2-2 start to the Premier League season, scoring 13 and conceding four in the past five games. Some may point to the opponents it's had to play in the league, notching victories over Watford, Burnley, Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton, but any questions about whether it can do it against top competition went out the window with the 1-0 win at Ajax on Oct. 23 in the Champions League.

Two players have been key to Chelsea's revival: Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic. Abraham already has nine goals in the league and is one goal away from being tied for the league lead. The young English striker absolutely killed it at Aston Villa on loan last season with 25 goals, and he's well on his way to beating that mark in the top flight this season if this form continues. He reads balls perfectly, only needs a touch to put a shot on frame and has the look of quite the player.

Then there is American youngster Pulisic, who struggled out of the gates and was hardly being used. The former Dortmund man has four goals in his last two Premier League games. He has been a constant threat of creativity and has played himself into a consistent starting role moving forward, much to the delight of U.S. men's national team fans.

Abraham is 22 years old and Pulisic is a year younger. Add 20-year-old rising star Mason Mount to the mix and the Blues have three of the top young players in the league and plenty to build off of moving forward.

While winning UCL or the Premier League isn't likely attainable this season, don't be shocked to see them in contention before long if the young guys continue to show that they are ready for the spotlight night in and night out. Chelsea next plays Ajax on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free).

Where do the Blues stand in our power rankings? Let's take a look:

1. Liverpool (--)

Gutsy win at Aston Villa when it looked they wouldn't even draw. 10-1-0 to start the season and winners of four of their last five. The Reds have to remain composed and cautious on Sunday against Manchester City. There's plenty on the line.

2. Manchester City (--)

A big come-from-behind victory over Southampton sets up Sunday's massive match against Liverpool at Anfield. They'll go for the win, but the key will be just to avoid defeat and going nine points back. City has scored seven more goals than any other team in the league.

3. Leicester City (--)

What Brendan Rodgers has done with the Foxes is incredible. Pushing all the right buttons and with seven wins out of 11 games. Nearly at half of the wins of last season, and November just started. Jamie Vardy leads the league with 10 goals.

4. Chelsea (+11)

Pulisic has played a massive role in this team's rebound in form. He's got four goals in the last two games and the Blues are now on a winning streak while remaining in the top four. The Blues have 25 goals in 11 games.

5. Sheffield United (+2)

One of the surprises of the season, Sheffield is four matches unbeaten and eight points clear of the drop zone. In the top six, Sheffield has the best defensive record in the league with eight goals conceded in 11 games.

6. Arsenal (-2)

Average. At times, below that. Still, somehow, the team is only six points off the top four. But one win in the last five shows the poor run of form. Big game at Leicester City on Sunday.

7. Brighton (+10)

Efficient as can be and winners of three of their last four. Neal Maupay has been quite the signing for them with three goals in eight games.

8. Crystal Palace (--)

For a team that is usually in the relegation battle, to be seven points clear at this point with a 4-3-4 record is impressive. The goal scoring has to get better if they want to stay in the top half.

9. Wolves (+3)

This team has won just two league games, but they are drawing so many it's as if they've won a couple more. They are three points off the top six and have gone five unbeaten. Raul Jimenez continues to be key for them.

10. Manchester United (-1)

It hasn't really gotten any better. One win in their last five sees United mid table. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial aren't cutting it in attack.

11. Bournemouth (+5)

Really close to the top six and playing with some serious momentum. Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton have all lost more matches so far this season.

12. Newcastle (+1)

Seven points out of their last four games has gotten this team out of the relegation zone and believing they can stay up. Jonjo Shelvey has been in top form.

13. Aston Villa (+5)

Still in an uncomfortable position, the performances have been better. Really should have gotten something from the Liverpool game but at least have a little cushion above the drop zone.

14. Tottenham (-9)

This isn't the start anybody saw for Spurs. The electric attack is nowhere to be found, and they are hurting without Hugo Lloris. They've scored three goals in their last four games.

15. West Ham (-9)

Remember when this team was looking like a potential top-six squad? Winless in their last five now has them worried more about getting too close to the relegation zone. Not enough creativity in attack.

16. Burnley (-5)

Three straight losses to end last month, Burnley has two victories since mid October and were knocked out of the League Cup by third-tier Sunderland.

17. Everton (-7)

Marco Silva has to be holding on to his job by a thread at this point. The attack is awful, they've lost four of five and will be in the relegation fight if things don't improve fast. Has to get points from Southampton and Norwich.

18. Southampton (-4)

The worst defense in the Premier League, and much of the fault falls on losing 9-0 to Leicester City. A horrific display in what's been a horrific season. 10 goals scored in 11 games sees them firmly in the drop zone.

19. Norwich City (--)

Looking back, it's baffling how Manchester City lost to them. The Canaries can beat City but fail to score against West Ham, Burnley and Crawley Town?

20. Watford (--)

They've picked up some points via draws but are five points back and yet to win any of their first 11 games in the Premier League. They could be relegated by early 2020 if this continues.