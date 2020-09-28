RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Leicester City +3 Absolutely clinical display against Manchester City with Jamie Vardy's hat trick leading the way. Tons of momentum moving forward and looking like a firm top-four contender.

2. Liverpool -- Nice showing against Arsenal, dealing with early adversity and going for the kill late. After some inconsistent performances toward the end of last season, they are back to top form.

3. Everton +2 The impressive start continues as James Rodriguez continues to make a difference. Don't sleep on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is playing out of his mind with five goals in three games.

4. Arsenal -1 No shame in losing at Anfield, and Mikel Arteta's side was a bit fortunate to get a goal. Still, there have been some good signs in attack ... but the defensive issues are still there. Nobody marked Andy Robertson on the winner.

5. Man City -4 Yikes. The defensive "improvements" haven't worked out yet, with more to come in Ruben Diaz. Conceding three penalties in a game is mind-blowing.

6. Leeds +3 The trust that Marcelo Bielsa shows in Patrick Bamford is admirable, and he repaid him with that clutch goal to win at Sheffield. This team is a lock to stay up.

7. Chelsea -- Defensive errors all over, but they showed heart in getting a point after going down 3-0 at the break. In time -- when everybody is healthy -- we will see what this team is truly made of.

8. Man United +4 Fortunate to be (correctly) awarded a penalty at the death. The Reds Devils haven't impressed yet this season, but it is early. The attack isn't quite in sync.

9. Crystal Palace -3 Tough result at home to Everton. The attack lacked creativity, but they will still be thrilled with their start through three games. Time to get Michy Batshuayi involved more.

10. Tottenham -- Spurs got VARed again. Rough, annoying and unfortunate. But, with the current handball rule, it was the right call. Maybe Gareth Bale can help this team with consistency after the international break.

11. Newcastle -- They will take that point at Tottenham, though they were a bit lucky. Backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow was absolutely phenomenal.

12. Aston Villa +1 A fully deserving win at Fulham and have more wins through two games than they had through seven last season. Trending in the right direction early.



13. Wolves -5 A shocking display against West Ham. When you get blown out by a poor team like that, concerns will be amplified. They'll chalk it up to a rough night and hope it wasn't any foreshadowing for the season.



14. Brighton -- Deserved a point against United. This was the team I felt would finish last in the league, but they've shown fight, and I think they will stay up. Impressive heart.

15. Southampton +2 A good attack on paper has produced three goals across three games. With a tricky schedule coming, the attack will be tested. Who can help Danny Ings?

16. West Ham +3 Wow. A loss to Wolves, and David Moyes' seat would have been hotter than Hades. Sebastien Haller's goal will give him confidence, but Tomas Soucek is becoming the heart of this team.

17. Burnley -1 Concerning start. The attack has been able to get in some dangerous crosses, but the finishing has been off. To allow just one shot on goal against Southampton and lose is rough.

18. West Brom +2 A point is a point, even if they blew a 3-0 lead. They were fantastic in the first half but didn't create a ton of chances.

19. Fulham -1 A defense that is just as bad as it gets. No muscle, no smarts, no cohesion. They look like a lock to be relegated at this point.