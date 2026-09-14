Four weeks might not be enough to make lasting judgment calls in a Premier League season defined by transition but if the early games are anything to go by, Manchester City might just be building a new winning identity – even when they're down to 10.

Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester United ensured they would pick up a fourth straight win to start the season, an accomplishment only Arsenal has matched so far this season. A few other teams continue to enjoy strong starts including Brighton and Hove Albion, who now have another lopsided win under their belts against another inferior foe in Coventry City. Hull City, meanwhile, continue to outdo expectations as they sit third place in the league after four games.

On the opposite end of the table, a few teams are already stuck in a rut. Coventry and Tottenham Hotspur still have yet to score a goal, while Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have plenty of cause for concern after sluggish starts to their campaign. The trio are part of a list of teams that remain winless through four games, a group that includes Bournemouth and Fulham, their rebuilding seasons off to a much slower start than City's.

Here's another round of power rankings as the Premier League season rolls on.

1. Arsenal (--)

Arsenal are the picture of consistency, their predictability a strength rather than a weakness. They remain as well-equipped as any team to combat any challenge in front of them.

2. Manchester City (--)

There's still a little bit of an unfinished quality to Manchester City but with four wins out of four under a new manager and with a host of new players, that's a minor complaint.

3. Chelsea (--)

Like Manchester City, Chelsea do not feel like the finished product just yet but Xabi Alonso feels more and more like the right managerial hire with each passing day. Expect him to solve their problems in due course.

4. Brighton and Hove Albion (+6)

It's still early in the season so teams' placements are going to fluctuate quite a bit but Brighton and Hove Albion cannot stop scoring goals, be it against Coventry City or Chelsea. That counts for something, at least in an early-season edition of a power ranking.

5. Brentford (-1)

They were not at their best in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth but things continue to trend in the right direction under coach Keith Andrews, to the point that will likely be a challenging team to play all season long – and probably one that can target a high finish at season's end.

6. Liverpool (--)

Add Liverpool to the list of works in progress. Few will be happy with a goalless draw against Fulham but they outplayed the Cottagers over the course of 90 minutes, thanks in large part to their in-form attackers.

7. Manchester United (--)

One win in four is far from impressive but Manchester United's problems, particularly in attack, are fixable. Those solutions may not raise their ceiling all that much but they should be steady once they do make those fixes.

8. Bournemouth (+1)

Three points from four games does not exactly paint the picture accurately for Bournemouth, who sit eighth in the Premier League on expected goal differential. They should regress to the mean sooner rather than later.

9. Nottingham Forest (+2)

Nottingham Forest do not have a habit of being flashy but Oliver Glasner is building a team that plays with a level of consistency, the players so far adapting well to the new manager.

10. Sunderland (+3)

There were reasonable concerns about Sunderland after a quiet transfer window but late summer signings have allowed them to find their footing. They held their own against Arsenal even in defeat, an impressive feat for any team.

11. Leeds United (-3)

Leeds United feel perfectly midtable at this point in the season, which is perfectly fine for a team that was only promoted a year ago.

12. Everton (--)

Everton are really starting to look like a team that only has one striker following their failure to sign Folarin Balogun. They may have outdone Tottenham Hotspur in a 0-0 draw but that's not saying much.

13. Hull City (+1)

Hull City continue to defy logic – they sit third in the league table with 10 points from 12, all while ranking 15th on expected goal differential. They deserve some credit here for getting the job done, even if doing so remains hard to explain.

14. Ipswich Town (+4)

Ipswich Town are winning the games that feel within touching distance, this time outplaying Crystal Palace. They have three points to show for it, every point mattering for a newly promoted side.

15. Newcastle United (-15)

Newcastle United have had their moments so far this season but with a goal difference of +2 and an expected goal difference of -2.46, they still need to prove that their early successes are not flukes.

16. Crystal Palace (--)

The UEFA Conference League winners have yet to settle into a rhythm and there's a real sense that their early struggles are indicative of deeper problems. Put more simply – conceding 11 goals in four games isn't great!

17. Fulham (+2)

The scorelines remain respectable for Fulham, the latest being a 0-0 draw at Anfield, but the Cottagers have yet to showcase any standout qualities of their own. They might be in for a long season.

18. Aston Villa (-1)

Things are dismal for the UEFA Europa League winners, who have become a punching bag for the rest of the league in the early weeks of the season. The only silver lining – and it isn't much – is that they've scored a few goals despite remaining winless.

19. Tottenham Hotspur (-5)

The reason Aston Villa's four goals were worthy of a mention? Tottenham Hotspur, who still have not scored this season and look like they are out of ideas every time they hit the pitch. The only upside is that they're not…

20. Coventry City (--)

…Coventry City. While the other newly promoted sides punch above their weight, Frank Lampard's team have no goals and no points to their name this season. It is quite the fall from grace for the Championship winners, who have a lot of work to do to dig themselves out of this hole.