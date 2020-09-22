RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Manchester City -- Convincing win at Wolves in a match that wasn't as quite close as the score would indicate. Kevin De Bruyne commanded the game and City allowed just one shot on goal.

2. Liverpool -- Much better than on Matchday 2 with the defense containing Chelsea. Timo Werner is going to have nightmares of Fabinho.

3. Arsenal -- The Gunners are off to a hot start, but needing a late goal to beat West Ham doesn't scream impressive. Still, it's all about the points right now and they have six.

4. Leicester City +3 The Foxes are off to another great start, just like last season. They have top-four quality and look the part early on.

5. Everton +3 When James Rodriguez plays more centrally, that is what happens. The demolishment of West Brom has this team trending in the right direction.

6. Crystal Palace +4 What a statement win at Manchester United ... again. If they keep this up, they'll be safe by November.

7. Chelsea -3 Dominated by Liverpool, but the Blues haven't played with a full-strength squad just yet. When they get healthy, watch out.

8. Wolves -2 Fought well against Manchester City, but the execution in the final third just wasn't there. Nuno's team is still European caliber.

9. Leeds +2 The most fun team to watch in the league so far. That's 14 goals total in their first two games. Marcelo Bielsa, baby.

10. Tottenham +2 That was the Tottenham we expected to see. With Heung-min Son's four goals and Harry Kane's four assists, what is the ceiling when Gareth Bale plays?

11. Newcastle -2 What a dud of a performance against Brighton to kill the early vibes from Matchday 1. As inconsistent as they come so far.

12. Manchester United -7 There is that Manchester United that we have become used to -- you know, the one that raises people's expectations before sending them to the core of the earth with a showing like that.

13. Aston Villa +2 A fine start to their season and three valuable points. They've kept key players, added to their squad and now look like a team capable of pushing mid-table.

14. Brighton +2 What a response at Newcastle. For a team that looked destined to finish in the relegation zone, they showed they have the fight. Getting results like that on the road is key to survival.

15. Sheffield United -2 John Egan's red card 12 minutes in did them in. Four total shots and one on frame just isn't going to get it done. Getting outclassed by Aston Villa isn't a good sign.

16. Burnley -2 Four goals conceded in their opener. The attack did some good things, but the defensive mistakes were costly. Positioning must improve soon.

17. Southampton -4 This was a team known for grinding out results, but that hasn't happened so far this season. Six goals conceded in two games is very worrisome. Danny Ings is in fine form, but the reaction in defense is horrid.

18. Fulham -- Showed fight but little else. The defense is a mess, they get off to slow starts and could be headed for relegation. They need to show more fight.

19. West Ham -- Is this the season they get relegated? When you start a defender/midfielder/winger at striker in Michail Antonio, you've got problems in your squad. David Moyes' seat is getting hot.