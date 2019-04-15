Premier League: Predicting one difference maker for Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and rest of 'big six' clubs

The races in the Premier League are really heating up with Liverpool and Manchester City fighting for the title, while Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal fight for third and fourth and qualification to the Champions League. And with the final stretch of the season here, it's crunch time. We know who the usual producers are for these teams, but who is the one player for the top six who could make the difference.

Here's the one player each "Big Six" club could really use some production from to boost their chances:

Liverpool: Naby Keita, midfielder

It took Naby Keita a while to get comfortable, but he's been sharp as of late. Before the win over Chelsea on Sunday, he had scored in the previous two games. He adds more than just depth with his speed and precise passing. Can take the attack to another level.



Manchester City: Benjamin Mendy, defender

There are no concerns in attack for this club, and they are all at the back. Back from injury, Benjamin Mendy is a big improvement at left back over Fabian Delph. He can get forward, but he has exceptional speed to track back. Having him healthy for this final stretch could be huge for this team in the defensive third.

Tottenham: Fernando Llorente, forward

It remains to be seen how long they'll be without Harry Kane and really how much Fernando Llorente will play, but they are going to at least use him off the bench. He's experienced yet has no pace. He's going to be counted on to use his head and all play with his back to the goal and set up his teammates.



Chelsea: Gonzalo Higuain, forward

You can only do so much with Eden Hazard playing in the No. 9 role. Gonzalo Higuain has just three goals in 13 games for the Blues. At times he has just been slow to shoot, taking one too many touches. Getting some late-season production from him would really help in the fight for the top four.

Manchester United: Anthony Martial, forward

I firmly believe Anthony Martial is one of the most talented players in England. He's got exception speed, as we saw against West Ham to get the game-winning penalty. But his lack of confidence often hurts him. But he's one of those guys who can produce a late bit of magic to get a result that could make a season.

Arsenal: Mesut Ozil, midfielder

Mesut Ozil has gotten the minutes and he's helped create in attack, but not as much as he is used to. Since the end of October, he has one goal and just two assists, registering neither of the two in the last seven games. With this team on the verge of the Europa League semifinals, now would be the time to get him making more of an impact than he has been in what's been an up and down season that started well.

