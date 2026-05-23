Premier League predictions: Expert's best bets for Matchday 38 include Crystal Palace-Arsenal, Spurs-Everton

The 2025-26 English Premier League season concludes on Sunday, May 24, with every team taking the pitch at 11 a.m. ET on Matchday 38. While Arsenal have already secured the league title thanks to Manchester City's draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday, there are still plenty of implications across the league on this final day. Will Tottenham be relegated for the first time in club history? Who will grab the Europa League spots for next season? Can City win Pep Guardiola's final match at the club?

Those interested in soccer betting can take a look at the latest EPL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model for all of the contests on Matchday 38. However, you should see what SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is betting before locking in your wagers for the last day of the Premier League season.

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Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2026, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Premier League Matchday 38.

EPL Matchday 38 best bets

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist vs. Brighton (+100)

Crystal Palace-Arsenal Under 2.5 goals (+115)

Tottenham Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Everton (-115)

West Ham Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Leeds (-130)

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist vs. Brighton

Brighton have much more motivation going into this match as a win here would solidify their spot in a UEFA competition next season. While I expect Brighton to press hard here, Fernandes is currently one assist away from breaking the all-time single-season Premier League record. He's currently tied with Kevin de Bruyne and Thierry Henry, and even though this game doesn't matter to Manchester United, I expect the captain to go for glory and find an assist in this match.

Crystal Palace-Arsenal Under 2.5 goals

This game is a bit of a weird one. Arsenal have already won the league and won't risk a single injury with their Champions League final still on the horizon. Crystal Palace also have no need to risk injuries in this game with a Europa Conference Final early next week. Expect both teams to rotate, sit back and just play a risk-free match with neither side wanting to do anything to hurt their chances in their respective upcoming finals. I expect this to be an absolute snoozer with maybe, just maybe, one goal being found by the final whistle.

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Tottenham Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Everton

A win or a draw is all Tottenham needs to avoid the dreaded drop down to Championship. The problem with Spurs is their defense is truly horrendous. It's going to take more than one goal to get the win to guarantee that safety, so I expect Spurs to be pushing like mad against an Everton side who has been abysmal defensively on the road all season long.

West Ham Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Leeds

While West Ham need to rely on the Spurs match in regards to relegation, nothing matters if they don't get the win and three points themselves. It's most likely going to be too little too late, but there's still a chance of survival, only if they win. Leeds are already done with their season as winning or losing won't affect them in any way. I expect West Ham to go down swinging as they press for the multiple goals they'll need to make up for their appalling defense.

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