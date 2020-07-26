Watch Now: Premier League Table Results (1:04)

Bournemouth and Watford were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday, while Aston Villa stayed up with a massive 1-1 draw at West Ham on the final day of the season. Bournemouth and Watford join Norwich City in the Championship next season. 

Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1 but it was not enough as the club needed Villa to lose. Watford, meanwhile, was just one goal away from drawing Arsenal and staying up, despite going down 3-0. 

Here's a look at how things ended up:

Standings (bottom three get relegated)

POSTEAMPOINTSGOAL DIFF

17.

Aston Villa

35

-26

18.

Bournemouth (RELEGATED)

34

-34

19.

Watford (RELEGATED)

34

-28

20.

Norwich City (RELEGATED)

21

-49

Final matchday

Sunday, July, 26

  • West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1
  • Arsenal 3, Watford 2
  • Bournemouth 3, Everton 1