Bournemouth and Watford were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday, while Aston Villa stayed up with a massive 1-1 draw at West Ham on the final day of the season. Bournemouth and Watford join Norwich City in the Championship next season.
Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1 but it was not enough as the club needed Villa to lose. Watford, meanwhile, was just one goal away from drawing Arsenal and staying up, despite going down 3-0.
Here's a look at how things ended up:
Standings (bottom three get relegated)
|POS
|TEAM
|POINTS
|GOAL DIFF
17.
Aston Villa
35
|-26
18.
Bournemouth (RELEGATED)
34
|-34
19.
Watford (RELEGATED)
34
|-28
20.
Norwich City (RELEGATED)
21
|-49
Final matchday
Sunday, July, 26
- West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1
- Arsenal 3, Watford 2
- Bournemouth 3, Everton 1