Bournemouth and Watford were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday, while Aston Villa stayed up with a massive 1-1 draw at West Ham on the final day of the season. Bournemouth and Watford join Norwich City in the Championship next season.

Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1 but it was not enough as the club needed Villa to lose. Watford, meanwhile, was just one goal away from drawing Arsenal and staying up, despite going down 3-0.

Here's a look at how things ended up:

Standings (bottom three get relegated)

POS TEAM POINTS GOAL DIFF 17. Aston Villa 35 -26 18. Bournemouth (RELEGATED) 34 -34 19. Watford (RELEGATED) 34 -28 20. Norwich City (RELEGATED) 21 -49

Final matchday

Sunday, July, 26

West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1

Arsenal 3, Watford 2

Bournemouth 3, Everton 1



