One team has already been relegated from the Premier League: Norwich City. Two more will go down by Sunday at the latest as the fight for survival heats up during the final week of the season. Some teams have played 37 matches and have one to go, while others have two more meetings remaining to determine their fate. Here's a look at the relegation battle and what teams need to happen in order to remain in the top flight.

Standings (bottom three get relegated)

POS TEAM POINTS GOAL DIFF 15. West Ham 37 -13 16. Brighton 37 -16 17. Watford 34 -23 18. Aston Villa 31 -27 19. Bournemouth 31 -27 20. Norwich City 21 -44

Next match

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Tuesday, July 21

Watford vs. Manchester City, 1 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.



Wednesday, July 22

West Ham vs. Manchester United, 1 p.m.

Scenarios:

West Ham and Brighton

Both clubs will be safe by getting one more point or seeing Villa drop just one more point. Even if Villa wins out, both clubs are probably still safe due to goal differential

Watford

Watford, not factoring in other teams, needs a point to guarantee safety with games against Arsenal and Man. City left, or they need Aston Villa to fail to acquire three total points the rest of the way. Basically, Watford needs to make sure they don't finish as the same amount of points as Villa because they could lose out on goal differential with two tough matches to come.

Aston Villa

Villa has to win at least one of its remaining two matches to even have a chance of staying up. Getting four points or six points could and should be enough, depending on what Watford does.

Bournemouth