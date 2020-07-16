Watch Now: 2020 UEFA Champions League Draw Preview: Manchester City ( 1:54 )

One team has already been relegated from the Premier League: Norwich City. Two more could go down this weekend as the campaign nears its end. West Ham and Watford are hoping to hold off Bournemouth and Aston Villa with two or three games remaining for each team. Here's how things are looking:

Standings

Brighton is in 15th place with 36 points and is likely safe. Here's how the very bottom of the table looks:

Standings Club Points 16. West Ham 34 17. Watford 34 18. Bournemouth 31 19. Aston Villa 30 20 Norwich City 21

Next match

Thursday, July 16

*All times Eastern

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 1 p.m. ET

Friday, July 17

West Ham vs. Watford, 3 p.m. ET

Are West Ham and Watford pretty much safe?

Not just yet. While they only lead Bournemouth by three points, they each have a far superior goal differential than the Cherries, likely giving them a tiebreaker. One more draw for either team will likely be enough, and what do you know? West Ham and Watford meet on Friday. A friendly draw perhaps? Or will each team go for the win that will cement its place in the league next season?

They know the job is not done, but they are close.



