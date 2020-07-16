One team has already been relegated from the Premier League: Norwich City. Two more could go down this weekend as the campaign nears its end. West Ham and Watford are hoping to hold off Bournemouth and Aston Villa with two or three games remaining for each team. Here's how things are looking:
Standings
Brighton is in 15th place with 36 points and is likely safe. Here's how the very bottom of the table looks:
|Club
|Points
16.
West Ham
34
17.
Watford
34
18.
Bournemouth
31
19.
Aston Villa
30
20
Norwich City
21
Next match
Thursday, July 16
*All times Eastern
- Aston Villa vs. Everton, 1 p.m. ET
Friday, July 17
- West Ham vs. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Are West Ham and Watford pretty much safe?
Not just yet. While they only lead Bournemouth by three points, they each have a far superior goal differential than the Cherries, likely giving them a tiebreaker. One more draw for either team will likely be enough, and what do you know? West Ham and Watford meet on Friday. A friendly draw perhaps? Or will each team go for the win that will cement its place in the league next season?
They know the job is not done, but they are close.