One team has already been relegated from the Premier League: Norwich City. Two more will go down on Sunday as the fight for survival heats up during the final week of the season. There's just one game remaining for the main contenders for relegation, and both Bournemouth and Watford appear to be headed down after Aston Villa's shock 1-0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday got them out of the cellar. West Ham United is safe after its draw against Manchester United.

Here's a look at how things stand:

Standings (bottom three get relegated)

POS TEAM POINTS GOAL DIFF 17. Aston Villa 34 -26 18. Watford 34 -27 19. Bournemouth 31 -27 20. Norwich City (RELEGATED) 21 -44

Final matchday

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, July, 26

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Watford, 11 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.

Scenarios