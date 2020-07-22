One team has already been relegated from the Premier League: Norwich City. Two more will go down on Sunday as the fight for survival heats up during the final week of the season. There's just one game remaining for the main contenders for relegation, and both Bournemouth and Watford appear to be headed down after Aston Villa's shock 1-0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday got them out of the cellar. West Ham United is safe after its draw against Manchester United.
Here's a look at how things stand:
Standings (bottom three get relegated)
|POS
|TEAM
|POINTS
|GOAL DIFF
17.
Aston Villa
34
|-26
18.
Watford
34
|-27
19.
Bournemouth
31
|-27
20.
Norwich City (RELEGATED)
21
|-44
Final matchday
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, July, 26
- West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
- Arsenal vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
- Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Scenarios
- Aston Villa (at West Ham): Earn a better result than Watford or a draw combined with a Watford draw
- Watford (at Arsenal): Earn a better result than Aston Villa
- Bournemouth (at Everton): Win combined with losses by both Aston Villa and Watford