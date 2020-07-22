There's only one match remaining for every Premier League team as the season closes on Sunday. Liverpool and Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League group stage next season, with the latter having done so after winning their UCL ban appeal. That means there are two spots available through the league with just 90 minutes of play remaining for all contenders. As it stands, Manchester United and Chelsea would be in and Leicester City would be on the outside looking in if the season ended today. United and Leicester meet on Sunday where the winner qualifies for the UCL.

United blew a big chance on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against West Ham, while Chelsea lost at Liverpool.

Here's a look at the table and what to know about the race for the top four.

Race for Europe

Places 1-4 qualify for UCL, while 5-6 go to the Europa League.

Liverpool, 96 points Manchester City, 78 points Manchester United, 63 points (+28 GD) Chelsea, 63 points (+13 GD) Leicester City, 62 points (+28 GD) Wolves, 59 (+13 GD) Tottenham, 58 points (+14 GD)

Remaining schedule for top-four contenders

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, July 26 (Decision Day)

Chelsea vs. Wolves, 11 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 11 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m.

Scenarios



In order to qualify for Champions League, here's what each team needs to do: