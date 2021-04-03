The Premier League is back. There are, as usual, 38 total matchdays that span until May to decide the winner, who qualifies for Europe and who gets sent down to the second division. For a complete look at the table, click here. Matches airing on NBC or NBCSN can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Here is the complete schedule and how to watch the games (all times U.S./Eastern):
Matchday 7
Friday, Oct. 30
Wolves 2, Crystal Palace 0
Saturday, Oct. 31
Sheffield United 0, Manchester City 1
Burnley 0, Chelsea 3
Liverpool 2, West Ham 1
Sunday, Nov. 1
Aston Villa 3, Southampton 4
Newcastle United 2, Everton 1
Manchester United 0, Arsenal 1
Spurs 2, Brighton 1
Monday, Nov. 2
Fulham 2, West Brom 0
Leeds United 1, Leicester City 4
Matchday 8 (Nov. 7)
Friday, Nov. 6
Brighton 0, Burnley 0
Southampton 2, Newcastle United 0
Saturday, Nov. 7
Everton 1, Manchester United 3
Crystal Palace 4, Leeds United 1
Chelsea 4, Sheffield United 1
West Ham 1, Fulham 0
Sunday, Nov. 8
West Brom 0, Spurs 1
Leicester City 1, Wolves 0
Manchester City 1, Liverpool 1
Arsenal 0, Aston Villa 3
Matchday 9
Saturday, Nov. 21
Newcastle United 0, Chelsea 2
Aston Villa 1, Brighton 2
Manchester United 1, West Brom 0
Spurs 2, Manchester City 0
Sunday, Nov. 22
Sheffield United 0, West Ham 1
Leeds United 0, Arsenal 0
Fulham 2, Everton 3
Liverpool 3, Leicester City 0
Monday, Nov. 23
Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0
Wolves 1, Southampton 1
Matchday 10
Friday, Nov. 27
Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 2
Saturday, Nov. 28
Brighton 1, Liverpool 1
Manchester City 5, Burnley 0
West Brom 1, Sheffield United 0
Everton 0, Leeds United 1
Sunday, Nov. 29
Southampton 2, Manchester United 3
Chelsea 0, Spurs 0
Arsenal 1, Wolves 2
Monday, Nov. 30
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
Leicester City 1, Fulham 2
Matchday 11
Saturday, Dec. 5
Burnley 1, Everton 1
Chelsea 3, Leeds United 1
Manchester City 2, Fulham 0
West Ham 1, Manchester United 3
Sunday, Dec. 6
Sheffield United 1, Leicester City 2
Spurs 2, Arsenal 0
West Brom 1, Crystal Palace 5
Liverpool 4, Wolves 0
Monday, Dec. 7
Brighton 1, Southampton 2
Matchday 12
Friday, Dec. 11
Leeds United 1, West Ham 2
Saturday, Dec. 12
Everton 1, Chelsea 0
Manchester United 0, Manchester City 0
Newcastle United 2, West Brom 1
Wolves 0, Aston Villa 1
Sunday, Dec. 13
Southampton 3, Sheffield United 0
Crystal Palace 1, Spurs 1
Fulham 1, Liverpool 1
Leicester City 3, Brighton 0
Arsenal 0, Burnley 1
Matchday 13
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Wolves 2, Chelsea 1
Manchester City 1, West Brom 1
Wednesday, Dec 16
Liverpool 2, Spurs 1
Arsenal 1, Southampton 1
Fulham 0, Brighton 0
Leeds United 5, Newcastle United 2
Leicester City 0, Everton 2
West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 1
Thursday, Dec. 17
Aston Villa 0, Burnley 0
Sheffield United 0, Manchester United 0
Matchday 14
Saturday, Dec. 19
Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 7
Everton 2, Arsenal 1
Newcastle United 1, Fulham 1
Southampton 0, Manchester City 1
Sunday, Dec. 20
Spurs 0, Leicester City 2
West Brom 0, Aston Villa 3
Brighton 1, Sheffield United 1
Manchester United 6, Leeds United 2
Monday, Dec. 21
Chelsea 3, West Ham 0
Burnley 2, Wolves 1
Matchday 15
Saturday, Dec. 26
Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1
Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 0
Fulham 0, Southampton 0
Leicester City 2, Manchester United 2
Manchester City 2, Newcastle United 0
Sheffield United 0, Everton 1
Sunday, Dec. 27
West Ham 2, Brighton 2
Wolves 1, Spurs 1
Liverpool 1, West Brom 1
Leeds United 1, Burnley 0
Matchday 16
Monday, Dec. 28
Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 1
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Brighton 0, Arsenal 1
Manchester United 1, Wolves 0
Southampton 0, West Ham 0
West Brom 0, Leeds United 5
Burnley 1, Sheffield United 0
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Newcastle United 0, Liverpool 0
Matchday 17
Friday, Jan. 1
Everton 0, West Ham 1
Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 1
Saturday, Jan. 2
Spurs 3, Leeds United 0
West Brom 0, Arsenal 4
Crystal Palace 2, Sheffield United 0
Brighton 3, Wolves 3
Sunday, Jan. 3
Newcastle United 1, Leicester City 2
Chelsea 1, Manchester City 3
Monday, Jan. 4
Southampton 1, Liverpool 0
Matchday 18
Tuesday, Jan, 12
Burnley 0, Manchester United 1
Sheffield United 1, Newcastle United 0
Wolves 1, Everton 2
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Manchester City 1, Brighton 0
Spurs 1, Fulham 1
Thursday, Jan. 14
Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 0
Matchday 19
Saturday, Jan. 16
Fulham 0, Chelsea 1
Leeds United 0, Brighton 1
Leicester City 2, Southampton 0
West Ham 1, Burnley 0
Wolves 2, West Brom 3
Sunday, Jan. 17
Sheffield United 1, Spurs 3
Liverpool 0, Manchester United 0
Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0
Monday, Jan. 18
Arsenal 3, Newcastle United 0
Tuesday, Jan. 19
West Ham 2, West Brom 1
Leicester City 2, Chelsea 0
Wednesday Jan. 20
Manchester City 2, Aston Villa 0
Fulham 1, Manchester United 2
Thursday, Jan. 21
Liverpool 0, Burnley 1
Saturday, Jan. 23
Aston Villa 2, Newcastle United 0
Matchday 20
Tuesday, Jan. 26
West Brom 0, Manchester City 5
Newcastle United 1, Leeds United 2
Southampton 1, Arsenal 3
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 3
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Brighton 0, Fulham 0
Burnley 3, Aston Villa 2
Everton 1, Leicester City 1
Manchester United 1, Sheffield United 2
Chelsea 0, Wolves 0
Thursday, Jan. 28
Spurs 1, Liverpool 3
Matchday 21
Saturday, Jan. 30
Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0
Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 0
Everton vs. Newcastle United
Manchester City 1, Sheffield United 0
Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1
West Brom 2, Fulham 2
Sunday, Jan. 31
West Ham 1, Liverpool 3
Brighton 1, Spurs 0
Chelsea 2, Burnley 0
Leicester City 1, Leeds United 3
Matchday 22
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Sheffield United 2, West Brom 1
Wolves 2, Arsenal 1
Manchester United 9, Southampton 0
Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Liverpool 0, Brighton 1
Aston Villa 1, West Ham 3
Burnley 0, Manchester City 2
Fulham 0, Leicester City 2
Leeds United 1, Everton 2
Thursday, Feb. 4
Spurs 0, Chelsea 1
Matchday 23
Saturday, Feb. 6
Aston Villa 1, Arsenal 0
Burnley 1, Brighton 1
Fulham 0, West Ham 0
Manchester United 3, Everton 3
Newcastle United 3, Southampton 2
Sunday, Feb 7
Sheffield United 1, Chelsea 2
Spurs 2, West Brom 0
Wolves 0, Leicester City 0
Leeds United 2, Crystal Palace 0
Liverpool 1, Manchester City 4
Matchday 24
Saturday, Feb. 13
Brighton 0, Aston Villa 0
Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 3
Leicester City 3, Liverpool 1
Manchester City 3, Spurs 0
Sunday, Feb. 14
Southampton 1, Wolves 2
West Brom 1, Manchester United 1
Arsenal 4, Leeds United 2
Everton 0, Fulham 2
Monday, Feb. 15
West Ham 3, Sheffield United 0
Chelsea 2, Newcastle United 0
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Burnley 1, Fulham 1
Everton 1, Manchester City3
Matchday 25
Friday, Feb. 19
Wolves 1, Leeds United 0
Saturday, Feb. 20
Burnley 0, West Brom 0
Fulham 1, Sheffield United 0
Liverpool 0, Everton 2
Southampton 1, Chelsea 1
Sunday, Feb. 21
West Ham 2, Spurs 1
Arsenal 0, Manchester City 1
Aston Villa 1, Leicester City 2
Manchester United 3, Newcastle United 1
Monday, Feb. 22
Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Tuesday Feb. 23
Leeds United 3, Southampton 0
Matchday 26
Saturday, Feb. 27
Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 1
Manchester City 2, West Ham 1
Newcastle United 1, Wolves 1
West Brom 1, Brighton 0
Sunday, Feb. 28
Chelsea 0, Manchester United 0
Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0
Everton vs. Southampton
Leicester City 1, Arsenal 3
Spurs 4, Burnley 0
Sheffield United 0, Liverpool 2
Monday, March 1
Everton 1, Southampton 0
Tuesday, March 2
Manchester City 4, Wolves 1
Wednesday, March 3,
Burnley 1, Leicester City 1
Sheffield United 1, Aston Villa 0
Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 0
Thursday, March 4
West Brom 0, Everton 1
Fulham 0, Spurs 1
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 1
Matchday 27
Saturday, March 6
Aston Villa 0, Wolves 0
Brighton 1, Leicester City 2
Burnley 1, Arsenal 1
Sheffield United 0, Southampton 2
Sunday, March 7
Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 1
West Brom 0, Newcastle United 0
Liverpool 0, Fulham 1
Manchester City 0, Manchester United 2
Monday, March 8
West Ham 2, Leeds United 0
Chelsea 2, Everton 0
Wednesday, March 10
Manchester 5, Southampton 2
Matchday 28
Friday, March 12
Newcastle United 1, Aston Villa 1
Saturday, March 13
Crystal Palace 1, West Brom 0
Everton 1, Burnley 2
Fulham 0, Manchester City 3
Leeds United 0, Chelsea 0
Sunday, March 14
Arsenal 2, Spurs 1
Leicester City 5, Sheffield United 0
Manchester United 1, West Ham 0
Southampton 1, Brighton 2
Monday, March 15
Wolves 0, Liverpool 1
Matchday 29
Friday, March 19
Fulham 1, Leeds United 2
Saturday, March 20
Brighton 3, Newcastle United 0
Sunday, March 21
West Ham 3, Arsenal 3
Aston Villa 0, Spurs 2
Matchday 30
Saturday, April 3
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 3
Leeds United 2, Sheffield United 1
Leicester City 0, Manchester City 2
Chelsea 2, West Brom 5
Sunday, April 4
Aston Villa vs. Fulham
Manchester United vs. Brighton
Newcastle United vs. Spurs
Southampton vs. Burnley
Monday, April 5
Wolves vs. West Ham
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
Matchday 31 (April 10)
Brighton vs. Everton
Burnley vs. Newcastle United
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Wolves
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Manchester City vs. Leeds United
Sheffield United vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. Manchester United
West Brom vs. Southampton
West Ham vs. Leicester City
Matchday 32 (April 17)
Arsenal vs. Fulham
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
Chelsea vs. Brighton
Everton vs. Spurs
Leeds United vs. Liverpool
Leicester City vs. West Brom
Manchester United vs. Burnley
Newcastle United vs. West Ham
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
Wolves vs. Sheffield United
Matchday 33 (April 24)
Arsenal vs. Everton
Aston Villa vs. West Brom
Fulham vs. Spurs
Leeds United vs. Manchester United
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Manchester City vs. Southampton
Sheffield United vs. Brighton
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Wolves vs. Burnley
Matchday 34 (May 1)
Brighton vs. Leeds United
Burnley vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Fulham
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Everton vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
Southampton vs. Leicester City
Spurs vs. Sheffield United
West Brom vs. Wolves
Matchday 35 (May 8)
Arsenal vs. West Brom
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Fulham vs. Burnley
Leeds United vs. Spurs
Leicester City vs. Newcastle United
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham vs. Everton
Wolves vs. Brighton
Matchday 36 (May 11)
Brighton vs. West Ham
Burnley vs. Leeds United
Everton vs. Sheffield United
Manchester United vs. Leicester City
West Brom vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Southampton vs. Fulham
Spurs vs. Wolves
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
Matchday 37 (May 15)
Brighton vs. Manchester City
Burnley vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Wolves
Manchester United vs. Fulham
Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United
Southampton vs. Leeds United
Spurs vs. Aston Villa
West Brom vs. West Ham
Matchday 38 (May 23)
Arsenal vs. Brighton
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Newcastle United
Leeds United vs. West Brom
Leicester City vs. Spurs
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. Burnley
West Ham vs. Southampton
Wolves vs. Manchester United
Completed matchdays
Matchday 1
Saturday, Sept. 12
Fulham 0, Arsenal 3
Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0
Liverpool 4, Leeds United 3
West Ham 0, Newcastle United 2
Sunday, Sept. 13
West Brom 0, Leicester City 3
Spurs 0, Everton 1
Burnley vs. Manchester United (PPD)
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa (PPD)
Monday, Sept. 14
Sheffield United 0, Wolves 2
Brighton 1, Chelsea 3
Matchday 2
Saturday, Sept. 19
Everton 5, West Brom 2
Leeds United 4, Fulham 3
Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 3
Arsenal 2, West Ham 1
Sunday, Sept. 20
Southampton 2, Spurs 5
Newcastle 0, Brighton 3
Chelsea 0, Liverpool 2
Leicester City 4, Burnley 2
Monday, Sept. 21
Aston Villa 1, Sheffield United 0
Wolves 1, Manchester City 3
Matchday 3
Saturday, Sept. 26
Manchester United 3, Brighton 2
Everton 2, Crystal Palace 1
West Brom vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)
Southampton 1, Burnley 0
Sunday, Sept. 27
Leeds 1, Sheffield United 1
Spurs 1, Newcastle United 1
Leicester City 5, Manchester City 2
West Ham 4, Wolves 0
Monday, Sept. 28
Aston Villa 3, Fulham 0
Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1
Matchday 4
Saturday, Oct. 3
Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0
Everton 4, Brighton 2
Leeds 1, Man City 1
Newcastle 3, Burnley
Sunday, Oct. 4
West Ham 3, Leicester City 0
Southampton 2, West Brom 0
Wolves 1, Fulham 0
Arsenal 2, Sheffield United 1
Manchester United 1, Tottenham 6
Aston Villa 7, Liverpool 2
Matchday 5
Saturday, Oct. 17
Everton 2, Liverpool 2
Chelsea 3, Southampton 3
Manchester City 1, Arsenal 0
Newcastle United vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, Oct. 18
Sheffield United 1, Fulham 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Spurs 3, West Ham 3
Aston Villa 1, Leicester City 0
Monday, Oct. 19
West Brom 0, Burnley 0
Wolves 1, Leeds United 0
Matchday 6
Friday, Oct. 23
Leeds 3, Aston Villa 0
Saturday, Oct. 24
West Ham 1, Manchester City 1
Chelsea 0, Manchester United 0
Crystal Palace 2, Fulham 1
Liverpool 2, Sheffield United 1
Sunday, Oct. 25
Southampton 2, Everton 0
Wolves 1, Newcastle 1
Leicester City 1, Arsenal 0
Monday, Oct. 26
Brighton 1, West Brom 1
Burnley 0, Tottenham 1