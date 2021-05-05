The Premier League is back. There are, as usual, 38 total matchdays that span until May to decide the winner, who qualifies for Europe and who gets sent down to the second division. For a complete look at the table, click here. Matches airing on NBC or NBC Sports Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Here is the complete schedule and how to watch the games (all times U.S./Eastern):

Matchday 34



Friday, April 30

Southampton 1, Leicester City 1

Saturday, May 1

Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2

Brighton 2, Leeds United 0

Chelsea 2, Fulham 0

Everton 1, Aston Villa 2

Sunday, May 2

Newcastle United 0, Arsenal 2

Spurs 4, Sheffield United 0

Monday, May 3

West Brom 1, Wolves 1

Burney 1, West Ham 2

Matchday 35 (May 8)

Friday, May 7

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Leeds United vs. Spurs, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Wolves vs. Brighton, 7 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United, 9:05 a.m.

West Ham vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 10

Fulham vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Matchday 36 (May 11)

Brighton vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Leeds United

Everton vs. Sheffield United

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

West Brom vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Southampton vs. Fulham

Spurs vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Matchday 37 (May 15)

Brighton vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Wolves

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United

Southampton vs. Leeds United

Spurs vs. Aston Villa

West Brom vs. West Ham

Matchday 38 (May 23)

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Leeds United vs. West Brom

Leicester City vs. Spurs

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. Burnley

West Ham vs. Southampton

Wolves vs. Manchester United

Completed matchdays

Matchday 1

Saturday, Sept. 12

Fulham 0, Arsenal 3

Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0

Liverpool 4, Leeds United 3

West Ham 0, Newcastle United 2

Sunday, Sept. 13

West Brom 0, Leicester City 3

Spurs 0, Everton 1

Burnley vs. Manchester United (PPD)

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa (PPD)



Monday, Sept. 14

Sheffield United 0, Wolves 2

Brighton 1, Chelsea 3

Matchday 2

Saturday, Sept. 19

Everton 5, West Brom 2

Leeds United 4, Fulham 3

Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 3

Arsenal 2, West Ham 1



Sunday, Sept. 20

Southampton 2, Spurs 5

Newcastle 0, Brighton 3

Chelsea 0, Liverpool 2

Leicester City 4, Burnley 2

Monday, Sept. 21

Aston Villa 1, Sheffield United 0

Wolves 1, Manchester City 3

Matchday 3

Saturday, Sept. 26

Manchester United 3, Brighton 2

Everton 2, Crystal Palace 1

West Brom vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

Southampton 1, Burnley 0

Sunday, Sept. 27

Leeds 1, Sheffield United 1

Spurs 1, Newcastle United 1

Leicester City 5, Manchester City 2

West Ham 4, Wolves 0

Monday, Sept. 28

Aston Villa 3, Fulham 0

Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1

Matchday 4

Saturday, Oct. 3

Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 4, Brighton 2

Leeds 1, Man City 1

Newcastle 3, Burnley

Sunday, Oct. 4

West Ham 3, Leicester City 0

Southampton 2, West Brom 0

Wolves 1, Fulham 0

Arsenal 2, Sheffield United 1

Manchester United 1, Tottenham 6

Aston Villa 7, Liverpool 2

Matchday 5



Saturday, Oct. 17

Everton 2, Liverpool 2

Chelsea 3, Southampton 3

Manchester City 1, Arsenal 0

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 18

Sheffield United 1, Fulham 1

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1

Spurs 3, West Ham 3

Aston Villa 1, Leicester City 0

Monday, Oct. 19

West Brom 0, Burnley 0

Wolves 1, Leeds United 0

Matchday 6

Friday, Oct. 23

Leeds 3, Aston Villa 0

Saturday, Oct. 24

West Ham 1, Manchester City 1

Chelsea 0, Manchester United 0

Crystal Palace 2, Fulham 1

Liverpool 2, Sheffield United 1

Sunday, Oct. 25

Southampton 2, Everton 0

Wolves 1, Newcastle 1

Leicester City 1, Arsenal 0

Monday, Oct. 26

Brighton 1, West Brom 1

Burnley 0, Tottenham 1

Matchday 7



Friday, Oct. 30

Wolves 2, Crystal Palace 0

Saturday, Oct. 31

Sheffield United 0, Manchester City 1

Burnley 0, Chelsea 3

Liverpool 2, West Ham 1

Sunday, Nov. 1

Aston Villa 3, Southampton 4

Newcastle United 2, Everton 1

Manchester United 0, Arsenal 1

Spurs 2, Brighton 1

Monday, Nov. 2

Fulham 2, West Brom 0

Leeds United 1, Leicester City 4

Matchday 8

Friday, Nov. 6

Brighton 0, Burnley 0

Southampton 2, Newcastle United 0

Saturday, Nov. 7

Everton 1, Manchester United 3

Crystal Palace 4, Leeds United 1

Chelsea 4, Sheffield United 1

West Ham 1, Fulham 0

Sunday, Nov. 8

West Brom 0, Spurs 1

Leicester City 1, Wolves 0

Manchester City 1, Liverpool 1

Arsenal 0, Aston Villa 3

Matchday 9

Saturday, Nov. 21

Newcastle United 0, Chelsea 2

Aston Villa 1, Brighton 2

Manchester United 1, West Brom 0

Spurs 2, Manchester City 0

Sunday, Nov. 22

Sheffield United 0, West Ham 1

Leeds United 0, Arsenal 0

Fulham 2, Everton 3

Liverpool 3, Leicester City 0

Monday, Nov. 23

Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0

Wolves 1, Southampton 1



Matchday 10

Friday, Nov. 27

Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 2

Saturday, Nov. 28

Brighton 1, Liverpool 1

Manchester City 5, Burnley 0

West Brom 1, Sheffield United 0

Everton 0, Leeds United 1

Sunday, Nov. 29

Southampton 2, Manchester United 3

Chelsea 0, Spurs 0

Arsenal 1, Wolves 2

Monday, Nov. 30

West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1

Leicester City 1, Fulham 2

Matchday 11

Saturday, Dec. 5

Burnley 1, Everton 1

Chelsea 3, Leeds United 1

Manchester City 2, Fulham 0

West Ham 1, Manchester United 3

Sunday, Dec. 6

Sheffield United 1, Leicester City 2

Spurs 2, Arsenal 0

West Brom 1, Crystal Palace 5

Liverpool 4, Wolves 0

Monday, Dec. 7

Brighton 1, Southampton 2

Matchday 12

Friday, Dec. 11

Leeds United 1, West Ham 2

Saturday, Dec. 12

Everton 1, Chelsea 0

Manchester United 0, Manchester City 0

Newcastle United 2, West Brom 1

Wolves 0, Aston Villa 1

Sunday, Dec. 13

Southampton 3, Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 1, Spurs 1

Fulham 1, Liverpool 1

Leicester City 3, Brighton 0

Arsenal 0, Burnley 1

Matchday 13

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Wolves 2, Chelsea 1

Manchester City 1, West Brom 1

Wednesday, Dec 16

Liverpool 2, Spurs 1

Arsenal 1, Southampton 1

Fulham 0, Brighton 0

Leeds United 5, Newcastle United 2

Leicester City 0, Everton 2

West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 1

Thursday, Dec. 17

Aston Villa 0, Burnley 0

Sheffield United 0, Manchester United 0

Matchday 14

Saturday, Dec. 19

Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 7

Everton 2, Arsenal 1

Newcastle United 1, Fulham 1

Southampton 0, Manchester City 1

Sunday, Dec. 20

Spurs 0, Leicester City 2

West Brom 0, Aston Villa 3

Brighton 1, Sheffield United 1

Manchester United 6, Leeds United 2

Monday, Dec. 21

Chelsea 3, West Ham 0

Burnley 2, Wolves 1

Matchday 15

Saturday, Dec. 26

Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1

Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 0

Fulham 0, Southampton 0

Leicester City 2, Manchester United 2

Manchester City 2, Newcastle United 0

Sheffield United 0, Everton 1

Sunday, Dec. 27

West Ham 2, Brighton 2

Wolves 1, Spurs 1

Liverpool 1, West Brom 1

Leeds United 1, Burnley 0

Matchday 16

Monday, Dec. 28

Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 1

Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 1

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Brighton 0, Arsenal 1

Manchester United 1, Wolves 0

Southampton 0, West Ham 0

West Brom 0, Leeds United 5

Burnley 1, Sheffield United 0

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Newcastle United 0, Liverpool 0

Matchday 17

Friday, Jan. 1

Everton 0, West Ham 1

Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 1

Saturday, Jan. 2

Spurs 3, Leeds United 0

West Brom 0, Arsenal 4

Crystal Palace 2, Sheffield United 0

Brighton 3, Wolves 3

Sunday, Jan. 3

Newcastle United 1, Leicester City 2

Chelsea 1, Manchester City 3

Monday, Jan. 4

Southampton 1, Liverpool 0

Matchday 18

Tuesday, Jan, 12

Burnley 0, Manchester United 1

Sheffield United 1, Newcastle United 0

Wolves 1, Everton 2

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Manchester City 1, Brighton 0

Spurs 1, Fulham 1

Thursday, Jan. 14

Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 0

Matchday 19

Saturday, Jan. 16

Fulham 0, Chelsea 1

Leeds United 0, Brighton 1

Leicester City 2, Southampton 0

West Ham 1, Burnley 0

Wolves 2, West Brom 3

Sunday, Jan. 17

Sheffield United 1, Spurs 3

Liverpool 0, Manchester United 0

Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0

Monday, Jan. 18

Arsenal 3, Newcastle United 0

Tuesday, Jan. 19

West Ham 2, West Brom 1

Leicester City 2, Chelsea 0

Wednesday Jan. 20

Manchester City 2, Aston Villa 0

Fulham 1, Manchester United 2

Thursday, Jan. 21

Liverpool 0, Burnley 1

Saturday, Jan. 23

Aston Villa 2, Newcastle United 0

Matchday 20

Tuesday, Jan. 26

West Brom 0, Manchester City 5

Newcastle United 1, Leeds United 2

Southampton 1, Arsenal 3

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 3

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Brighton 0, Fulham 0

Burnley 3, Aston Villa 2

Everton 1, Leicester City 1

Manchester United 1, Sheffield United 2

Chelsea 0, Wolves 0

Thursday, Jan. 28

Spurs 1, Liverpool 3

Matchday 21

Saturday, Jan. 30

Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0

Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 0

Everton vs. Newcastle United

Manchester City 1, Sheffield United 0

Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1

West Brom 2, Fulham 2

Sunday, Jan. 31

West Ham 1, Liverpool 3

Brighton 1, Spurs 0

Chelsea 2, Burnley 0

Leicester City 1, Leeds United 3

Matchday 22

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Sheffield United 2, West Brom 1

Wolves 2, Arsenal 1

Manchester United 9, Southampton 0

Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Liverpool 0, Brighton 1

Aston Villa 1, West Ham 3

Burnley 0, Manchester City 2

Fulham 0, Leicester City 2

Leeds United 1, Everton 2

Thursday, Feb. 4

Spurs 0, Chelsea 1

Matchday 23

Saturday, Feb. 6

Aston Villa 1, Arsenal 0

Burnley 1, Brighton 1

Fulham 0, West Ham 0

Manchester United 3, Everton 3

Newcastle United 3, Southampton 2

Sunday, Feb 7

Sheffield United 1, Chelsea 2

Spurs 2, West Brom 0

Wolves 0, Leicester City 0

Leeds United 2, Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool 1, Manchester City 4

Matchday 24

Saturday, Feb. 13

Brighton 0, Aston Villa 0

Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 3

Leicester City 3, Liverpool 1

Manchester City 3, Spurs 0

Sunday, Feb. 14

Southampton 1, Wolves 2

West Brom 1, Manchester United 1

Arsenal 4, Leeds United 2

Everton 0, Fulham 2

Monday, Feb. 15

West Ham 3, Sheffield United 0

Chelsea 2, Newcastle United 0

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Burnley 1, Fulham 1

Everton 1, Manchester City3

Matchday 25

Friday, Feb. 19

Wolves 1, Leeds United 0

Saturday, Feb. 20

Burnley 0, West Brom 0

Fulham 1, Sheffield United 0

Liverpool 0, Everton 2

Southampton 1, Chelsea 1

Sunday, Feb. 21

West Ham 2, Spurs 1

Arsenal 0, Manchester City 1

Aston Villa 1, Leicester City 2

Manchester United 3, Newcastle United 1

Monday, Feb. 22

Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 2

Tuesday Feb. 23

Leeds United 3, Southampton 0

Matchday 26

Saturday, Feb. 27

Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 1

Manchester City 2, West Ham 1

Newcastle United 1, Wolves 1

West Brom 1, Brighton 0

Sunday, Feb. 28

Chelsea 0, Manchester United 0

Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0

Everton vs. Southampton

Leicester City 1, Arsenal 3

Spurs 4, Burnley 0

Sheffield United 0, Liverpool 2

Monday, March 1

Everton 1, Southampton 0

Tuesday, March 2

Manchester City 4, Wolves 1

Wednesday, March 3,

Burnley 1, Leicester City 1

Sheffield United 1, Aston Villa 0

Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 0

Thursday, March 4

West Brom 0, Everton 1

Fulham 0, Spurs 1

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 1

Matchday 27

Saturday, March 6

Aston Villa 0, Wolves 0

Brighton 1, Leicester City 2

Burnley 1, Arsenal 1

Sheffield United 0, Southampton 2

Sunday, March 7

Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 1

West Brom 0, Newcastle United 0

Liverpool 0, Fulham 1

Manchester City 0, Manchester United 2

Monday, March 8

West Ham 2, Leeds United 0

Chelsea 2, Everton 0

Wednesday, March 10

Manchester 5, Southampton 2

Matchday 28

Friday, March 12

Newcastle United 1, Aston Villa 1

Saturday, March 13

Crystal Palace 1, West Brom 0

Everton 1, Burnley 2

Fulham 0, Manchester City 3

Leeds United 0, Chelsea 0

Sunday, March 14

Arsenal 2, Spurs 1

Leicester City 5, Sheffield United 0

Manchester United 1, West Ham 0

Southampton 1, Brighton 2

Monday, March 15

Wolves 0, Liverpool 1

Matchday 29

Friday, March 19

Fulham 1, Leeds United 2

Saturday, March 20

Brighton 3, Newcastle United 0

Sunday, March 21

West Ham 3, Arsenal 3

Aston Villa 0, Spurs 2

Matchday 30

Saturday, April 3

Arsenal 0, Liverpool 3

Leeds United 2, Sheffield United 1

Leicester City 0, Manchester City 2

Chelsea 2, West Brom 5

Sunday, April 4

Aston Villa 3, Fulham 1

Manchester United 2, Brighton 1

Newcastle United 2, Spurs 2

Southampton 3, Burnley 2

Monday, April 5

Wolves 2, West Ham 3

Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1