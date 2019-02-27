Premier League scores: Chelsea beats Spurs without Kepa, Arsenal wins again, Liverpool finds scoring touch

The Premier League's 28th matchday is over and it brought us 29 goals, with five of the top six teams winning. Manchester City and Liverpool were both victorious Wednesday to stay neck-and-neck in the table, Chelsea bounced back to beat Tottenham and Arsenal is now within striking distance of Spurs. Here's the scoreboard and the winners and losers of the matchday.

Scoreboard

Huddersfield 1, Wolves 0

Everton 3, Cardiff City 0

Leicester City 2, Brighton 1

Newcastle 2, Burnley 0

Southampton 2, Fulham 0

Arsenal 5, Bournemouth 1

Manchester United 3, Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool 5, Watford 0

Manchester City 1, West Ham 0

Chelsea 2, Tottenham 0

Winner: Sadio Mane's right heel

It's not often a player can put away a shot with their back-heel, especially when they aren't looking at goal. But that's exactly what Sadio Mane did as Liverpool regained its scoring touch in a 5-0 victory over Watford. After consecutive games in which they failed to score, this was a performance the Reds needed, and doing so with some flair only helps the momentum. Take a look:

SADIO MANE GOT THEM WITH THE BACKHEEL GOAL 😳



Watch more: https://t.co/jr0Yh2l05B pic.twitter.com/pX9UHAh9Gp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 27, 2019

Loser: Coaches who want a handshake against Chelsea

At this point, if you play Chelsea, don't expect to get a handshake from Maurizio Sarri. But it's not because he has a cigarette in his hand, it's because he wants to get off the field as quick as he can. We saw him fail to shake the hand of Pep Guardiola when Chelsea lost 6-0 to Manchester City a few weeks back, and then he didn't shake Mauricio Pochettino's hand on Wednesday in the 2-0 victory. Even his assistant Gianfranco Zola tried to tell him to shake hands, and he dipped quicker than you can say "Hurry off, Kepa."

Zola: Won’t you go shake hands with Poch

Sarri: Nah man... No time 😀#CHETOT pic.twitter.com/epcvxceYDi — Stallion (@stalliongeezy) February 27, 2019

Winner: Those wanting a GK controversy at Chelsea

So after goalkeeper Kepa refused to come off the field on Sunday in the EFL Cup final despite his coach's wishes, Sarri actually benched him for the game on Wednesday, sending a strong message. Willy Caballero, the guy who couldn't save anything at the 2018 World Cup for Argentina, came in and kept a clean sheet. Now, Tottenham didn't even have a shot on goal and the crossbar kept out a fierce Harry Winks shot, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out. The Blues didn't pay his $80 million release clause to bench him, so he'll certainly be back on the field sooner rather than later. But if he doesn't start for Chelsea on Saturday against Fulham, there may be a goalkeeper controversy brewing.

Winner: Fans of a tight title race

Nearly an hour into its match with West Ham, it felt like it could be one of those days for Manchester City, one of those days Liverpool had experienced twice as of late. Shot after shot yet no goals. But a penalty kick in the 59th minute was enough for City to beat West Ham 1-0 thanks to Sergio Aguero and stay within a point of Liverpool, which rocked Watford.

City, of course, deserved to win by more. They had 20 shots, seven of which were on goal, and just couldn't break down Lukasz Fabianksi. In the end, they avoid going three points back. Liverpool managed to put together its best attacking showing in weeks, and this title race remains as tight as it can be entering the weekend.

📈👏🏻 @LFC thumping win over @WatfordFC kept them at the top of the Premier League table, whilst @ManCity earns themselves another three points. @Arsenal with a thumping win of their own to keep them in fourth. #PremierLeague #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/Q1YqOz00EG — The Centre Spot - Premier League (@TheCentreSpotPL) February 27, 2019

Loser: Those who got schooled by Harry McGuire

Harry McGuire isn't just a popular meme, he's a darn good defender. He's one of the better defenders in England and a key piece for Leicester City. But with the ball at his feet, he isn't someone who would be described as fast and technical. So when you get schooled by him in the final third, it's even more embarrassing. Brighton's defense learned that lesson on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire did them like that 👀 pic.twitter.com/R3PrABz3rV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 26, 2019

Winner: Newcastle's safety, Almiron and rocket golazos

Since Miguel Almiron made his Newcastle debut, the club has two wins, a draw and zero losses. The concerns of relegation are nearly gone with the club six points clear. Two more wins will likely be enough to ensure safety, and it's wild how much this team has changed with the former Atlanta United man. He's adapted quickly, he looks as fast as ever and has Premier League superstar written all over him. He's been that good. He's fitting in nicely under Rafa Benitez and it's only a matter of time before he has his coming out party.

And it's rubbing off on others. Fabian Schar is even scoring out-of-this-world golazos from outside the box:

"A rocket and a half!"



It's an absolute beauty from Fabian Schär! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/z6XIu1dUnR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 26, 2019





