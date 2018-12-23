Premier League scores: Crystal Palace stuns City; United rolls in Solskjaer debut; Kane, Spurs dominate Everton

Premier League's Matchday 18 is over after the final day of action on Sunday before a two-day break for Christmas. Manchester City was stunned at home against Crystal Palace, Arsenal regained its form against struggling Burnley, Manchester United won its first game since Jose Mourinho's departure and Chelsea was upset at home. In Saturday's eight games, 24 goals were scored, and then Sunday's lone game brought us eight on its own. Here are the scores and the matchday's winners and losers:

Liverpool 2, Wolves 0 (Friday)



Arsenal 3, Burnley 1

Southampton 3, Huddersfield 1

Bournemouth 2, Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 3, Manchester City 2

Fulham 0, Newcastle 0

Leicester City 1, Chelsea 0

Watford 2, West Ham 0

Manchester United 5, Cardiff City 1

Tottenham 6, Everton 2

Winner: Harry Kane

Spurs ran Everton out of its own stadium on Sunday in the day's lone game with an easy 6-2 victory. Son Heung-min scored two goals, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen both scored one, and star Harry Kane had two more. Tottenham had eight shots on frame, and six of those went in.

Kane, meanwhile, made a little bit of history as Opta points out below. Kane is just the second player in Premier League history to score two or more goals in four straight matches against the same opponent.

4 - Harry Kane has become only the second player to score 2+ goals in four consecutive Premier League appearances against a single opponent, after Michael Owen against Newcastle United (Aug 1998 to May 2001). Bracing. #EVETOT pic.twitter.com/4auUYAG3so — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2018

Winner: Spectators of Townsend's goal

In City's stunning home loss to Crystal Palace, Andros Townsend scored an outrageous goal for the visitors. He volleyed home from about 25 yards with a crazy amount of power to beat Ederson and stun the home crowd. Take a look at this:

OH WHAT A GOAL! Andros Townsend take a bow! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/otLpb8dq8l — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 22, 2018

What a goal. That's a hit that you can give the world's best players 100 tries at recreating, and they probably can't do it. Skill, luck and everything else combined, he won't score a better goal.

Loser: Manchester City's momentum

Well, well, well. Manchester City looked unstoppable just a couple weeks ago, but two losses in their last three Premier League games have them now four points back of first place. The 3-2 loss to Palace was one few probably saw coming.

City was down 3-1 by the 51st minute, and again, it was just one of those days. City had 19 shots but just five on frame, while Palace scored on all three of its shots on goal in this one, winning despite having only 21 percent possession. It's one of those games where everything goes wrong. But that Townsend goal, there's just no stopping that.

Winner: Ole Gunnar Solsjkjaer

No Jose, no problem. Manchester United blew away Cardiff City with a lovely performance. The team looked like it had an identity and confidence, something that has been lacking for quite a while. If you want to know just how in sync this team was, look at the passing on Anthony Martial's goal. That's world class:

OH WOW. Anthony Martial! pic.twitter.com/ojSkcd50Jq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 22, 2018

United fans should remain cautious though, as it is just one game against a struggling team. It's a good sign and a step in the right direction, but it's hard to imagine things being fixed this quickly. But don't look now, because United has quite the opportunity ahead with Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle next.

Losers: Fulham's survival chances

No team in the Premier League spent more money this summer on signings than Fulham, and no team has played worse. The club is dead last at 2-4-12, with 42 goals conceded in 18 games. The 16 goals scored won't help either, but goodness this team is in serious danger. Ten shots on goal in their last three games and two goals in their last five won't cut it. Claudio Ranieri was brought in to right the ship, and so far the team has shown no improvement.

Winner: Liverpool's title chances

Liverpool's win over Wolves on Friday put a little pressure on City to stay right behind them, so the Palace win will be music to the ears of the Anfield faithful.

Liverpool didn't play today.



Liverpool won today. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) December 22, 2018

A four-point gap isn't much, but it's something, and it's one that Liverpool will have the chance to increase soon. Newcastle is next, and then Arsenal. But after that, on Jan. 3, Liverpool goes to City. There could be a chance there to potentially go seven points clear, or maybe it could be the other way around where City could pull within a point or so of the Reds.

Things are starting to heat up.

Loser: Chelsea's accuracy

Chelsea was another club that got upset, as a Jamie Vardy goal handed Leicester a momentum-producing 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge. For the Blues, the team had over twice as many shots as Leicester (17-8) and two more shots on goal, yet couldn't find the net. Eden Hazard hit the crossbar in the first half, and then Marcos Alonso did this in the final moments.

So close yet so far! pic.twitter.com/ZPX58EE01X — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 22, 2018

Next up



EPL action picks up again with a packed schedule on Boxing Day (Wednesday). Wolves vs. Fulham, Liverpool vs. Newcastle, Arsenal vs. Brighton and Chelsea vs. Watford can all be viewed on fuboTV (try for free).