Premier League scores, live updates: Liverpool, Manchester City fight for title on Matchday 38
Here's the lineup for Sunday's games
This is it. The Premier League's 2018-19 season comes to a close on Sunday with Matchday 38, and while the top four is pretty much decided and nothing up for grabs in the relegation battle, all eyes will be on the biggest prize.
Who is going to win the league? Manchester City enters the day in first place with a one-point lead over second-place Liverpool. City controls its own destiny with its trip to Brighton, while Liverpool needs a result against Wolves at home and has to hope City slips up. You can find the complete scenarios here.
All 20 teams in the league are in action, with all games set for 10 a.m. ET. Here's the schedule and our live blog.
Schedule
All games are at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday
Brighton vs. Manchester City, NBCSN
Liverpool vs. Wolves, NBC
Burnley vs. Arsenal, MSNBC
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, NBC Sports
Fulham vs. Newcastle, Olympic Channel
Leicester City vs. Chelsea, CNBC
Manchester United vs. Cardiff City, USA
Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSports.com
Tottenham vs. Everton, SYFY
Watford vs. West Ham United, Golf
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
