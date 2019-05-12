Premier League scores, live updates: Liverpool, Manchester City fight for title on Matchday 38

This is it. The Premier League's 2018-19 season comes to a close on Sunday with Matchday 38, and while the top four is pretty much decided and nothing up for grabs in the relegation battle, all eyes will be on the biggest prize.

Who is going to win the league? Manchester City enters the day in first place with a one-point lead over second-place Liverpool. City controls its own destiny with its trip to Brighton, while Liverpool needs a result against Wolves at home and has to hope City slips up. You can find the complete scenarios here.

All 20 teams in the league are in action, with all games set for 10 a.m. ET. Here's the schedule and our live blog.

Schedule

All games are at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday

Brighton vs. Manchester City, NBCSN

Liverpool vs. Wolves, NBC

Burnley vs. Arsenal, MSNBC

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, NBC Sports

Fulham vs. Newcastle, Olympic Channel

Leicester City vs. Chelsea, CNBC

Manchester United vs. Cardiff City, USA

Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSports.com

Tottenham vs. Everton, SYFY

Watford vs. West Ham United, Golf

Live updates

