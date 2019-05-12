Premier League scores, live updates: Manchester City leads Brighton at halftime, on verge of title

It's City's title to lose after 45 minutes

This is it. The Premier League's 2018-19 season comes to a close on Sunday with Matchday 38, and while the top four is pretty much decided and nothing up for grabs in the relegation battle, all eyes will be on the biggest prize.

Manchester City appears to be on the verge of the title after coming from behind to take a 2-1 lead at Brighton. After going down in the first half, City got goals from Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte to return into first place for the time being. Meanwhile, an early goal from Liverpool's Sadio Mane gave the Reds the lead at Anfield. Liverpool needs City to drop points to have a chance of winning the league. 

All 20 teams in the league are in action, with all games set for 10 a.m. ET. Here's the schedule and our live blog.

Schedule

All games are at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday

Brighton vs. Manchester City, NBCSN
Liverpool vs. Wolves, NBC
Burnley vs. Arsenal, MSNBC
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, NBC Sports
Fulham vs. Newcastle, Olympic Channel
Leicester City vs. Chelsea, CNBC
Manchester United vs. Cardiff City, USA
Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSports.com
Tottenham vs. Everton, SYFY
Watford vs. West Ham United, Golf

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

