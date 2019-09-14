Premier League scores: Man. City stunned by Norwich City as Liverpool goes five clear; Chelsea rolls behind Abraham

Liverpool played once on Saturday but won twice. The Reds beat Newcastle 3-1, and then won again with title rival Manchester City falling 3-2 at Norwich City in a stunner, allowing Jurgen Klopp's team to move five points clear of City at the top of the table. Also on Matchday 5, Manchester United got another penalty kick and won, while Chelsea has found a potential superstar in Tammy Abraham.

Here's a look at the scores and schedule, as well as takeaways from the matchday:

Saturday, Sept. 14

Liverpool 3, Newcastle United 1

Brighton 1, Burnley 1

Manchester United 1, Leicester City 0

Southampton 1, Sheffield United 0

Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 5, Wolves 2

Norwich City 3, Manchester City 2

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bournemouth vs. Everton, 9 a.m. (NBCSN)

Watford vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

Monday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

City punched in the mouth on the road

Advantage Liverpool. The Reds' early title challenge received quite the boost with City falling behind at Norwich City 2-0 and losing 3-1. City were sloppy in defense but had 25 shots and should have scored more, but it was the ambitious hosts that pulled off the stunning upset with goals from Kenny McLean (18'), Todd Cantwell (28') and Teemu Pukki (50'). Pukki's goal was on a massive error by the City defense, and the Canaries rightfully made them pay. Take a look:

Now, it's important to remember that last season they were trailing by double-digit points to Liverpool and came back to win the league, so this is far from a decider. But it's an eye-opener when it comes to a defense that has injuries and needs to figure things out.

Tammy Abraham goes wild

Chelsea has its star striker. Tammy Abraham had a hat trick and is now the top scorer in the league along with Sergio Aguero at seven goals. The young English striker continues to impress and gives the Blues some momentum ahead of a midweek visit from Valencia in the Champions League. As NBC Sport pointed out, Abraham is only the third player 21 years of age or younger to score two goals in three straight league matches. Here's this third on Saturday:

Liverpool sharp once again

The Reds didn't start all that well but came back strong after a ridiculous early goal from Jetro Williams. The Newcastle man pulled out his flair to scored a dashing opener just seven minutes in, putting the Reds behind the 8 ball. Take a look at this nifty bit of skill:

But from then on -- it was all Liverpool. Sadio Mane scored twice, Roberto Firmino came off the bench for an injured Divock Origi to set up two goals, and Mohamed Salah put it away in the second half. Mane, who seems to be putting every single shot in the top corner, did it again:

Firmino brought out the flair too on the team's final goal, in another dominant performance from the league leaders.