Premier League scores: Manchester City edges Liverpool to cap off unbelievable title race

Manchester City secured back-to-back Premier League titles on Sunday, beating Brighton 4-1 to lock up the crown on the final day of the season, while holding off Liverpool in the process. Needing a win to secure the crown, City actually went down 1-0 before finding its form and dominating on the road. Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez all scored for Pep Guardiola's team, which finished the season with 98 points.

Meanwhile, Liverpool finishes the second with 97 points and just one defeat. Here's everything to know and see from the Premier League's final matchday of the 2018-19 season:

Schedule

All games are at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday

Manchester City 4, Brighton 1

Liverpool 2, Wolves 0

Tottenham 2, Everton 2

Cardiff City 2, Manchester United 0

West Ham 4, Watford 1

Southampton 1, Huddersfield 1

Chelsea 0, Leicester City 0

Newcastle 4, Fulham 0

Crystal Palace 5, Bournemouth 3

Arsenal 2, Burnley 1

City takes care of business

Manchester City won its fourth league title in eight years, becoming the first team to go back-to-back in a decade. City had 20 shots, nine on frame, and by the hour mark, the game was essentially over. City had 77 percent possession and just played a complete, clinical game on the road to edge Liverpool by just a point.

In what was the most memorable title race in years, City's dominance was awarded as the team secured its second trophy of the season after getting the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign.

Is this the goal which wins Manchester City the Premier League title!?



MASSIVE goal from Aymeric Laporte on the final day of the Premier League season. If the score stays as it is, City win the #PL



Stream #BHAFC v #MCFC here: https://t.co/jcyuyJhHcT pic.twitter.com/9qiv7EA28s — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 12, 2019





City now has a chance to finish this magical season with three trophies as the club takes on Watford next weekend in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool's unbelievable league season returns nothing

You could argue that Liverpool had the best season since Arsenal's Invincibles in 2003-04. For this club to go 38 games and lose just one (2-1 at Manchester City), and for them to not win the league is absolutely stunning. It was another stellar performance for the Reds, especially defensively, but with the fate in City's hands, there was nothing more they can do.

Sadio Mane scored both goals for Liverpool, and this was the winner:

GOAL LIVERPOOL!



The pressure is mounting in the title race. #MyPLMorning



Watch on NBC or stream: https://t.co/xWxJPaCREu pic.twitter.com/gBo2SsHlXv — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 12, 2019





Tough not to win the league, but this season isn't over for Liverpool. The Reds will play Tottenham on June 1 in the Champions League final with a chance to win Europe's most important trophy.

