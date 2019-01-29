Premier League scores: Manchester City stunned at Newcastle as Liverpool takes control of title race

Remember that hugely important win by Manchester City against Liverpool earlier in the month that blew the title race in the Premier League wide open? Well, there's a chance that result could be, in a way, completely erased after what transpired on Tuesday. Manchester City was stunned at Newcastle, 2-1, blowing a 1-0 lead for its fourth loss of the season. After Sergio Aguero scored in the first minute, it was Salomon Rondon's goal in the 66th minute that drew level. Then in the 80th minute, Newcastle was awarded a penalty and Matt Ritchie finished for the winning goal.

That result means Liverpool could go seven points clear atop the table with a win over Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday (match preview), a lead that wouldn't be insurmountable but would be commanding.

The expectation still is for Liverpool and City to be neck-and-neck to the finish line, but this shocking loss by City gives the Reds a chance to earn the three points back that it dropped at the Etihad.

Here's the fine goal from Rondon:

Hardwork pays off. What a volley by Rondon #NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/0HCIrOsfKb — Irvin (@LfcOkk) January 29, 2019

Nobody could have seen this result coming. City outshot Newcastle 12-6 but only four went on frame. With eight corner kicks, the chances were there to get something out of this game, but all the team got was upset.

And boy do things now get interesting. City and Liverpool's upcoming league schedules are quite different. Take a look:

City: vs. Arsenal, at Everton, vs. Chelsea

Liverpool: at West Ham, vs. Bournemouth, at Manchester United

There's no doubt that City's is more challenging, despite having two at home.The truth of the matter is that Liverpool, assuming the club wins on Wednesday, could probably lose two or three more games the rest of the way but win the league as long as it continues to get victories in the others. There's still a long way to go, but Manchester City just hit a speed bump that could help Jurgen Klopp's team accelerate toward the finish line.

Liverpool's game on Wednesday will air on NBC Sports Gold. The match on Monday against West Ham will air on fuboTV (Try for free).

Tuesday's other Premier League scores

Wolves 3, West Ham 0

Everton 1, Huddersfield 0

Fulham 4, Brighton 2

Arsenal 2, Cardiff City 1

Manchester United 2, Burnley 2