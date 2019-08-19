Premier League scores: Manchester United draws vs. Wolves; Liverpool stays hot and other takeaways from Matchday 2

Matchday 2 of the Premier League concluded on Monday as Manchester United drew Wolverhampton 1-1. Ruben Neves scored a golazo equalizer and Paul Pogba missed a penalty kick as each team took a point. The matchday kicked off on Saturday as Arsenal and Liverpool both won their second games, while Manchester City dropped points at home to Tottenham in a controversial match. On Sunday, Chelsea failed to get its first win of the season, drawing Leicester City 1-1 at Stamford Bridge in what was Christian Pulisic's home debut.

Here's what to know:

Scoreboard and schedule

Saturday, Aug. 17

Arsenal 2, Burnley 1

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1

Brighton 1, West Ham 1

Everton 1, Watford 0

Norwich City 3, Newcastle United 1

Liverpool 2, Southampton 1

Manchester City 2, Spurs 2

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1

Monday, Aug. 19

Wolves 1, Manchester United 1

Neves with goal of the week to earn a point

After United took the lead through Anthony Martial in the first half, Neves pulled off a bit of magic on quite the play from a corner kick for Wolves. Watch the pass from Joao Moutinho and the masterful finish by Neves, the former Porto man:

RÚBEN NEVES TAKE A BOW! pic.twitter.com/RUDjFiUdXq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 19, 2019

Rui Patricio saved Pogba's penalty kick soon after, and neither could find the winner in one of the more entertaining games of the week.

Chelsea can't put it together for 90 minutes

Chelsea has played three matches this season, including the UEFA Super Cup against Liverpool, and the Blues have no wins to show for it. Chelsea drew 1-1 against Leicester City at home on Sunday in another poor result where the Blues may have been a bit fortunate to get a draw. The Foxes turned it on in the second half with Wilfred Ndidi heading home a corner kick to draw level after Mason Mount's early goal, and Leicester nearly won it late with a flurry of chances. Pulisic started and looked decent but was taken off in the 71st minute.

Through three games, Chelsea has conceded seven goals and continue to look like they are lacking power in the defensive third.

Manchester City vs. Spurs ends with VAR drama

Manchester City and Tottenham drew 2-2 at the Etihad in quite the exciting match, but wouldn't you know that VAR bit City again. After VAR helped Spurs go through in the Champions League quarterfinals against City last season, it helped them get a draw here as a handball was called on Aymeric Laporte just before Gabriel Jesus looked to have scored the winner in added time.

Here's how it went down.

You can find the VAR explanation here.

Ceballos sharp in Arsenal debut

Arsenal started off the day with a fine 2-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates as Unai Emery's team moved to 2-0-0 on the season. It's the first time in a decade that the Gunners have won their first two matches of the league season, and Dani Ceballos was a big reason why. On loan from Real Madrid, the former Real Betis man helped set up the first goal and got the assist on the second with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting the goals. Check out the winning goal here as Ceballos, not known for his defensive ability, pokes the ball away right to Aubameyang, who does the rest:

Ceballos find Aubameyang and it's all going right for @Arsenal!



Catch the second half on NBCSN, or stream here: https://t.co/7JUYDHCKSm pic.twitter.com/741xjuo2YQ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 17, 2019

Liverpool escapes after Adrian blunder

With Allison injured, Adrian got the start again despite his status being up in the air after getting hurt by a fan on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea. The Reds went up 2-0 with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scoring, but it got tense late. Check out this wicked opener from Mane:

Sadio Mané and top shelf goals just go together.



The second half is coming up on NBCSN, stream: https://t.co/Q7xOcnnSgP pic.twitter.com/VQCJj1Ij9P — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 17, 2019

Southampton was able to get one back though after Danny Ings scored this ridiculous goal off a blunder from Adrian. Look at the Spanish goalkeeper's poor passing here, giving the ball to Ings right in front of goal:

The Saints nearly got a late equalizer after that, but Liverpool held on and avoided dropping points.

Teemu Pukki dominates Newcastle

Teemu Pukki scored a hat trick as Norwich City earned a 3-1 win over Newcastle United. The victory gives the relegation contenders a big boost of confidence as they aim to hit that 40-point safety mark to stay up. Newcastle, meanwhile, is 0-0-2 to start the season and looks like a huge contender to be relegated due to its poor defense and lack of ability at the striker position.

What a start to life in the @premierleague back at Carrow Road! 🙌 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/7yHmimm4ox — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 17, 2019