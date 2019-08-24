Premier League scores, Matchday 3 takeaways: Christian Pulisic assists Chelsea in Frank Lampard's first win
Here's what to know about Matchday 3
Matchday 3 of the Premier League is in full swing, and Chelsea's Frank Lampard has his first Premier League win as manager. The Blues, behind a fine performance by Christian Pulisic, beat Norwich City 3-2 on the road to move to four points in the table. Saturday's slate also includes Manchester United hosting Crystal Palace and Liverpool against Arsenal in the day's last game. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's action.
Matchweek 3
Friday, Aug. 23
Aston Villa 2, Everton 0
Saturday, Aug. 24
Chelsea 3, Norwich City 2
Brighton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. -- NBC Sports Gold
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. -- NBCSN
Sheffield United vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m. -- NBC Sports Gold
Watford vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. -- NBC Sports Gold
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. -- NBC
Sunday, Aug. 25
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City, 9 a.m. -- NBCSN
Spurs vs. Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m. -- NBCSN
Wolves vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. -- NBC Sports Gold
Pulisic sharp in Blues win
It was a fine win for Chelsea where the Blues managed to find consistency in front of goal, but the defensive issues are still there. Pulisic was involved in the first two goals and keeps looking more and more comfortable for the London club. The opener came on a fine half volley from Tammy Abraham, but it was Pulisic who patiently waited for Cesar Azpilicueta to make his run before setting up the assist. Take a look at the opener, which came just three minutes in:
Norwich responded just three minutes later, but Mason Mount made it 2-1 just 17 minutes in off this fine assist by Pulisic:
This game was 2-2 just 30 minutes in, but only one more goal would arrive in the final hour of play. It was Abraham again with a fine strike near the top of the box:
There's the monkey off their back now with that first win. Truthfully, Chelsea has been very creative in attack early on this season, but the results haven't been there. You can say the Blues have been a bit unlucky, but things need to be fixed in attack. They are allowing more than two goals a game, and they can't rely on outscoring teams in high-scoring matches if they want to achieve their goals.
This first win will give them momentum, but there's still plenty of work to do.
