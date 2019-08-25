Premier League scores, Matchday 3 takeaways: Manchester City takes care of Bournemouth as Sergio Aguero scores twice

Matchday 3 of the Premier League is in full swing, and Chelsea's Frank Lampard has his first Premier League win as manager, while Crystal Palace ended a nearly 30-year drought by stunning Manchester United at Old Trafford. In the weekend's biggest game, Liverpool crushed Arsenal. There have been 23 goals in just seven games. Here's everything you need to know and see:

Matchweek 3



Friday, Aug. 23

Aston Villa 2, Everton 0

Saturday, Aug. 24

Chelsea 3, Norwich City 2

Southampton 2, Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1

Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 1

West Ham 3, Watford 1

Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1

Sunday, Aug. 25

Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1

Spurs vs. Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m. -- NBCSN

Wolves vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. -- NBC Sports Gold

Manchester City takes care of Bournemouth

City bounced back from the draw against Tottenham by taking care of the Cherries behind two goals from Sergio Aguero. The result was never really in doubt, as City had 19 shots on the day.

Both of Aguero's goals came from close range as he was in the right spot in the right time, scooping up lose balls, while Raheem Sterling had the other. But it was Bournemouth that had arguably the goal of the week from Harry Wilson. Just before half time, he cut the lead in half at 2-1 with this unbelievable free kick.

Top Bins! Harry Wilson take a bow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/134hyNlOxJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2019

In the end, City was just too much, moving to seven points in the table.

Liverpool dominates Arsenal

The Reds destroyed the Gunners 3-1 behind two goals from Mohamed Salah, and two storylines continue to ring true: Liverpool's attack is great and Arsenal's defense is poor. The Reds had their way with Salah making David Luiz look silly on several occasions. Liverpool moved to 3-0-0 on the season with the win and sits alone in first place. Could this be the year they win the Premier League for the first time?

Palace fights back for late winner vs. United

Manchester United lost to Crystal Palace for the first time since 1991 in a wild game at Old Trafford. Crystal Palace took the lead 32 minutes in through Jordan Ayew, and United saw Marcus Rashford miss a penalty kick in the second half. But Daniel James came alive late with this awesome placed golazo to make it 1-1:

Daniel James levels it‼



Watch the finish NOW on NBCSN, or stream: https://t.co/qzOFM2eC5X pic.twitter.com/4C0ph5Be5X — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

From there, the most likely outcome other than a draw was a United win. The Red Devils were controlling the ball in the final third and just looking for that golden moment to pull ahead. Yet would you believe Palace stole it? Patrick van Aanholt scored this goal in the 93rd minute for the win, and David de Gea probably should have done better with the shot. Take a look:

VAN AANHOLT HAS DONE IT pic.twitter.com/AQCtxmaMkX — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

Remember that momentum United had after crushing Chelsea to start the season? That's gone.

Pulisic sharp in Blues win



It was a fine win for Chelsea where the Blues managed to find consistency in front of goal, but the defensive issues are still there. Pulisic was involved in the first two goals and keeps looking more and more comfortable for the London club. The opener came on a fine half volley from Tammy Abraham, but it was Pulisic who patiently waited for Cesar Azpilicueta to make his run before setting up the assist. Take a look at the opener, which came just three minutes in:

TAMMY! Chelsea strike early! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IQ3hNZ3RE9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

Norwich responded just three minutes later, but Mason Mount made it 2-1 just 17 minutes in off this fine assist by Pulisic:

.@cpulisic_10 and @masonmount_10 link up for Chelsea's second goal of the day! pic.twitter.com/BXvYZvTI31 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

This game was 2-2 just 30 minutes in, but only one more goal would arrive in the final hour of play. It was Abraham again with a fine strike near the top of the box:

There's the monkey off their back now with that first win. Truthfully, Chelsea has been very creative in attack early on this season, but the results haven't been there. You can say the Blues have been a bit unlucky, but things need to be fixed in attack. They are allowing more than two goals a game, and they can't rely on outscoring teams in high-scoring matches if they want to achieve their goals.

This first win will give them momentum, but there's still plenty of work to do.