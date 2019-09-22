Premier League scores, Matchday 6 takeaways: Arsenal completes comeback; Liverpool passes test at Chelsea
Here's what to know about this weekend's action
There were thirty-one goals in 10 Premier League games this weekend, with Manchester City scoring eight of them. Liverpool and Arsenal also secured victories, while Manchester United and Chelsea both struggled in losses. Meanwhile, Sheffield United took home a 2-0 win at Everton to greatly boost its chances of avoiding relegation, even though it's early. Here's a look at the scores and our takeaways:
Matchweek 6
Friday, Sept. 20
Bournemouth 3, Southampton 1
Saturday, Sept. 21
Leicester City 2, Spurs 1
Burnley 2, Norwich City 0
Sheffield United 2, Everton 0
Manchester City 8, Watford 0
Newcastle United 0, Brighton 0
Sunday, Sept. 22
Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 1
West Ham 2, Manchester United 0
Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1
Liverpool passes Chelsea test in London
Liverpool had a big test at Stamford Bridge, and the Reds aced it. Two goals in the first 30 minutes were enough as Chelsea struggled with its accuracy late to remain winless at home to start the season. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino both scored to move to 6-0-0 to start the season. Alexander-Arnold's goal was one of the best of the season so far:
For more on Liverpool's win, click here.
Manchester United's attack struggles
Manchester United had just three shots on goal, two of which came late, as it struggled big time at West Ham in a 2-0 loss. The Red Devils were missing Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial (and lost Marcus Rashford in the game with an injury), but the team was still without ideas in one of its worst attacking performances in quite a while.
West Ham was the stronger team throughout, getting a goal in each half to move into the top four in the standings before being jumped by Arsenal.
For more on United's match, click here.
10-man Arsenal gets much-needed victory
Arsenal trailed Aston Villa twice, played the entire second half a man down and scored two late goals for a massive 3-2 win. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the winner 84 minutes in with an absolutely brilliant free kick that left the goalkeeper frozen and sent the Emirates into a frenzy. Take a look:
The win got Arsenal back into the top four in the standings with a 3-2-1 record.
Manchester City makes history
Manchester City absolutely crushed Watford 8-0 behind a Bernardo Silva hat trick, but they could have gotten well over 10 goals in this one. It was 1-0 just a minute in and was 5-0 18 minutes in -- the latter setting the league record for fastest to five goals. City finished the game with a whopping 28 shots and has scored nine more goals than any other team in the league. Here's the record-setting goal:
For more on the showing, click here.
Spurs fall to Leicester City and VAR
Tottenham blew a 1-0 lead and lost at Leicester City in a wild turn of events, because Tottenham appeared to have gone up 2-0 in the second half with Serge Aurier's goal. But a controversial goal reversal from VAR stole the show in what was far from a clear and obvious error from the linesman. Take a look at where Heung-min Son was when he was called off by VAR:
Leicester City avoided going down 2-0, and then the Foxes scored twice to land a 2-1 victory with a James Maddison winner, continuing a fine start to the season.
For more on this game, click here.
Sheffield United scores huge road win
What a win from the Blades. They score a 2-0 win at Everton in what does wonders for their chances of survival. Chris Wilder's team has eight points already and moved up to eighth place with the victory. With 32 games remaining, if they were to get another 27-28 points, that may be enough to keep them up. Basically, they've gotten more points than most thought through the first six games and are sitting pretty when it comes to staying up. One shot on goal, two goals, three points. Just how they drew it up:
