Premier League scores, Matchday 6 takeaways: Manchester City scores eight goals, Tottenham sees ugly side of VAR
Here's what to know about this weekend's action
A small slate of Premier League action on Saturday brought a couple wild results as part of Matchday 6. Five matches were played in the top flight, and one of them featured eight goals by one team. Elsewhere, a relegation contender scored a big result and Tottenham is hating VAR big time. Here's a look at the scores and our takeaways:
Matchweek 6
Friday, Sept. 20
Bournemouth 3, Southampton 1
Saturday, Sept. 21
Leicester City 2, Spurs 1
Burnley 2, Norwich City 0
Sheffield United 2, Everton 0
Manchester City 8, Watford 0
Sunday, Sept. 22
Manchester City makes history
Manchester City absolutely crushed Watford 8-0 behind a Bernardo Silva hat trick, but they could have gotten well over 10 goals in this one. It was 1-0 just a minute in and was 5-0 18 minutes in -- the latter setting the league record for fastest to five goals. City finished the game with a whopping 28 shots and has scored nine more goals than any other team in the league. Here's the record-setting goal:
Spurs fall to Leicester City and VAR
Tottenham blew a 1-0 lead and lost at Leicester City in a wild turn of events, because Tottenham appeared to have gone up 2-0 in the second half with Serge Aurier's goal. But a controversial goal reversal from VAR stole the show in what was far from a clear and obvious error from the linesman. Take a look at where Heung-min Son was when he was called off by VAR:
Leicester City avoided going down 2-0, and then the Foxes scored twice to land a 2-1 victory with a James Maddison winner, continuing a fine start to the season.
Sheffield United scores huge road win
What a win from the Blades. They score a 2-0 win at Everton in what does wonders for their chances of survival. Chris Wilder's team has eight points already and moved up to eighth place with the victory. With 32 games remaining, if they were to get another 27-28 points, that may be enough to keep them up. Basically, they've gotten more points than most thought through the first six games and are sitting pretty when it comes to staying up. One shot on goal, two goals, three points. Just how they drew it up:
