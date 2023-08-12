The Premier League is back with a bang with a statement being made by Newcastle United. Also, Carlton Morris was able to score the first-ever top-flight goal for Luton Town despite them falling to Brighton. Newcastle United rolled through Aston Villa with a 5-1 win behind two goals from Alexander Isak while Everton seems to still be in trouble yet again with relegation fears already not far away despite the season having just started.

Arsenal started the day with a shaky victory over Nottingham Forest that saw Matt Turner make his debut after moving from the Gunners only earlier in the week. Despite his best attempts, Turner was unable to keep Arsenal from scoring in what could be yet another long season for the Tricky Trees.

Saturday's Premier League scores

Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Bournemouth 1, West Ham United 1

Brighton 4, Luton Town 1

Everton 0, FUlham 1

Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle United 5, Aston Villa 1

Remaining Matchday 1 schedule

Sunday

Brentford vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday

Manchester United vs. Wolves, 3 p.m.

Here's what else happened of note in the Premier League:

Isak can challenge Haaland for Golden Boot

With Harry Kane's departure, someone has to attempt to keep pace with Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race and Isak said, "Why not me?" He scored two goals in a route of Aston Villa that saw the hosts look convincing in the second half. Leading the line for Newcastle United, Isak has a full preseason under his belt and is ready to hit the ground running. Supported by new signings Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali, both of whom had a goal and an assist, Newcastle will look to retain their top-four place while also building out squad depth for a Champions League challenge.

Isak had a few great chances that he made look easy with all three of his shots being on target and two ending up in goals. A direct player, Isak was also able to carry the ball up the pitch helping Newcastle's attack be more dangerous overall.

Luton Town make history

While the Hatters will have to wait a bit to play in their home stadium due to their Matchday 2 battle with Burnley being postponed due to getting Kenilworth Road up to Premier League regulations, they won't forget their first Premier League match and goal versus Brighton. For the first half, Luton tried their best to withstand the pressure from Brighton but eventually, the Seagulls found the back of the net.

Luton would be awarded a questionable penalty in the 80th minute that Morris scored for their first ever Premier League goal. Despite it likely being a penalty that shouldn't have been awarded due to a handball call on Lewis Dunk, the story around the goal will fade but their breakout scorer Morris will remain etched in history. A player whose first 20-goal season of their career helped get Luton back to the Premier League, there are few better candidates who could've put it away.

David Brooks ' inspirational return in Bournemouth-West Ham

An exciting young player, Brooks had to take time away from soccer while fighting stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma in October of 2021. But after going through treatment, Brooks was given the all-clear in 2022, returning to the Bournemouth squad and making a few substitute appearances while the team avoided relegation from the Premier League last season. But now, with a strong pre-season under his belt, Brooks was able to register his first start for the Cherries since September of 2021. While Bournemouth didn't win against West Ham, Brooks did strike the bar during the match showing why he's such an exciting member of their attacking midfield.

A player who has scored seven goals and assisted five more in the Premier League for Bournemouth before, Brooks could be a major part of new manager Andoni Iraola's setup. But even without contributions on the pitch, it's just good to see that Brooks has been able to regain his strength and form after fighting off cancer.