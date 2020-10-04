The Premier League weekend kicked off with a big Chelsea win which featured a late appearance from new No. 10 Christian Pulisic as a substitute on Saturday. Arsenal looked sharp on Sunday in a win at Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Manchester United have hit rock bottom thanks to Tottenham.

Here's a look at the complete schedule and scores for this weekend's Premier League action:

Saturday, Oct. 3

Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 4, Brighton 2

Leeds 1, Man City 1

Newcastle 3, Burnley 1

Sunday, Oct. 4

West Ham 3, Leicester City 0

Southampton 2, West Brom 0

Wolves 1, Fulham 0

Arsenal 2, Sheffield United 1

Tottenham 6, Manchester United 1

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 2:15 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Tottenham destroy United

In one of the most shocking score lines the Premier League has seen in a while, Tottenham went to Old Trafford and obliterated Manchester United, 6-1. Harry Kane scored twice, Heung-Min Son also had two goals and United did next to nothing after taking the lead in the second minute.

For our takeaways, click here.

Arsenal finish chances in narrow win

The Gunners got their third win in four games to start the season on Sunday, taking care of Sheffield United 2-1. Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe both scored in the span of four minutes in the second half with Mikel Arteta's team hanging on for the three points. The Gunners dominated the ball and didn't have much to deal with though the visitors did score their first goal of the season after some horrific attacking displays.

Saka, 19, earned his first England call-up this week and finishes it off with a fantastic team goal.

Then it was Nicolas Pepe who scored the winner with a lovely solo effort down the right:

The Gunners move into the top four with the win, while Sheffield are 0-0-4 and appear headed toward relegation if this continues.

Chelsea sharp in big win

Chelsea put together a dominant performance on Saturday to kick off Premier League Matchday 4 as Pulisic made his season debut as the Blues beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. In a game that was scoreless at the break, Chelsea came to life in the second half with Ben Chilwell scoring his first goal for Chelsea, as Kurt Zouma made it 2-0 and Jorginho scored two penalty kicks to put it away.

Here's Chilwell's winner:

Pulisic, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury to start the season, came on as a late substitute.

Chelsea didn't allow a single shot on goal in the match and rebounded after being eliminated in the EFL Cup by Tottenham midweek, with the defense easing concerns with Thiago Silva and Zouma leading the way.

Rodrigo scores first goal for Leeds in big draw

Leeds United continued their impressive play while City once again dropped points in a wild one at Elland road on Saturday. The match finished 1-1 with Raheem Sterling getting the opener for City, but the club's record signing Rodrigo earn his team a point by putting a loose ball in the box away in the second half:

In a battle of two teams that like to possess the ball, Leeds actually had more of it, but City's 23 shots were 11 more than Leeds. The issue was that City put just two of those shots on frame, while Ederson had to make a few fantastic saves.

The result means City are already five points back of title favorite Liverpool three games in.

James, Toffees remain perfect

The surprise of the season continued with Everton moving to 4-0-0 with another brilliant display. In a 4-2 win over Brighton, James Rodriguez had two goals, assisted Yerry Mina on a free kick and the rise of Carlo Ancelotti's squad continued.

Once again, rising star Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net and now has nine goals on the season in six games in all competitions. But it is James' creativity and finishing that is helping this team become just the other team in Liverpool.

As it stands, Everton are five points clear of a Champions League spot and look like they are UCL quality. For a team with very little experience in competition, and playing in a competitive league like the Premier League, that says something.

Now, we have to wait and see how they do against better competition before we crown them as legit. But we should find their true quality in just two weeks. The team's next game is Oct. 17 at home against rival Liverpool.