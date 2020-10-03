The Premier League weekend kicked off with a big Chelsea win which featured a late appearance from new No. 10 Christian Pulisic as a substitute. Saturday slate gets intriguing as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. On Sunday, the expected top game of the weekend is Manchester United vs. Tottenham -- a battle between Jose Mourinho and his former club.

Here's a look at the complete schedule and scores for this weekend's Premier League action:

Saturday, Oct. 3

Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0

Everton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Newcastle vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 4

Leicester City vs. West Ham, 7 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Southampton vs. West Brom, 7 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Wolves vs. Fulham, 9 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Manchester United vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 2:15 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Chelsea sharp in big win

Chelsea put together a dominant performance on Saturday to kick off Premier League Matchday 4 as Pulisic made his season debut as the Blues beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. In a game that was scoreless at the break, Chelsea came to life in the second half with Ben Chilwell scoring his first goal for Chelsea, as Kurt Zouma made it 2-0 and Jorginho scored two penalty kicks to put it away.

Here's Chilwell's winner:

Pulisic, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury to start the season, came on as a late substitute.

Chelsea didn't allow a single shot on goal in the match and rebounded after being eliminated in the EFL Cup by Tottenham midweek, with the defense easing concerns with Thiago Silva and Zouma leading the way.