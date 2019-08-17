Premier League scores: Takeaways from Matchday 2 as Arsenal wins again, Liverpool stays hot

The Premier League's Matchday 2 kicked off with a bang as Arsenal moved to six points with a victory over Burnley, and during the second window of games there were 13 goals in five matches including a hat trick from a rising star at Norwich City. Liverpool nearly blew a 2-0 lead at Southampton but held on despite a blunder from backup goalkeeper Adrian that you have to see to believe.

Here's what to know about the action so far:

Scoreboard and schedule

Saturday, Aug. 17

Arsenal 2, Burnley 1

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1

Brighton 1, West Ham 1

Everton 1, Watford 0

Norwich City 3, Newcastle United 1

Liverpool 2, Southampton 1

Manchester City vs. Spurs, 12:30 p.m. -- NBC

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. -- NBCSN

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, 11:30 a.m. -- NBCSN

Monday, Aug. 19

Wolves vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. -- NBCSN

Ceballos sharp in Arsenal debut

Arsenal started off the day with a fine 2-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates as Unai Emery's team moved to 2-0-0 on the season. It's the first time in a decade that the Gunners have won their first two matches of the league season, and Dani Ceballos was a big reason why. On loan from Real Madrid, the former Real Betis man helped set up the first goal and got the assist on the second with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting the goals. Check out the winning goal here as Ceballos, not known for his defensive ability, pokes the ball away right to Aubameyang, who does the rest:

Liverpool escapes after Adrian blunder

With Allison injured, Adrian got the start again despite his status being up in the air after getting hurt by a fan on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea. The Reds went up 2-0 with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scoring, but it got tense late. Check out this wicked opener from Mane:

Southampton was able to get one back though after Danny Ings scored this ridiculous goal off a blunder from Adrian. Look at the Spanish goalkeeper's poor passing here, giving the ball to Ings right in front of goal:

The Saints nearly got a late equalizer after that, but Liverpool held on and avoided dropping points.

Teemu Pukki dominates Newcastle

Teemu Pukki scored a hat trick as Norwich City earned a 3-1 win over Newcastle United. The victory gives the relegation contenders a big boost of confidence as they aim to hit that 40-point safety mark to stay up. Newcastle, meanwhile, is 0-0-2 to start the season and looks like a huge contender to be relegated due to its poor defense and lack of ability at the striker position.

