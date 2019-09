Premier League scores, takeaways from Matchday 4: Arsenal and Tottenham split points in North London derby

Liverpool is alone in first place in the Premier League, and Manchester City is behind the Reds after Matchday 4. It was a wild weekend of action with an average of 3.2 goals per game, nine of which arrived in just two Sunday matches with Everton beating Wolves and Arsenal drawing Tottenham 2-2 at the Emirates. Here's what to know about this weekend's action.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Manchester United 1, Southampton 1

Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 2

Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0

Leicester City 3, Bournemouth 1

Manchester City 4, Brighton 0

Newcastle United 1, Watford 1

West Ham 2, Norwich City 0

Liverpool 3, Burnley 0

Sunday, Sept. 1

Everton 3, Wolves 2

Arsenal 2, Spurs 2

Gunners show grit in comeback

Tottenham looked well on its way to a comfortable win at the Emirates when Harry Kane made it 2-0 late in the first half with a penalty kick. But a goal on either side of half time by Arsenal gave the Gunners some much-needed positive vibes entering the international break. It wasn't pretty, and Arsenal's defensive issues are still crystal clear, but that attack once again proved it is dangerous and can get this team back in matches.

For an up-close look at that game, click here.

Reds run rampant on the road

Liverpool was strong all match long and had the game under control for most of the 90 minutes, especially after quite the opener. Trent Alexander-Arnold created an incredible opener that ended up being an own goal, but it left goalkeeper Nick Pope stunned.

Take a look:

shooters gonna shoot ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kBqgBPW5le — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2019

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also scored -- with the latter becoming the first Brazilian in Premier League history to score 50 goals.

Manchester City wins again

Sergio Aguero scored twice in City's 4-0 win in another dominant display. The Reds play Burnley and can go back into first with a victory. City scored just two minutes in through Kevin de Bruyne and have now scored 14 goals in just four Premier League games, with Aguero scoring in each one. City converted four of its six shots on frame.

Blues, Red Devils drop points in poor displays

Manchester United went to Southampton after two straight poor results, and this one wasn't much better. Daniel James scored just 10 minutes in but Jannik Vestergaard's header goal 58 minutes in earned the hosts a great draw. Southampton played the last 20 minutes or so with a man less, yet United could not take advantage. United had 21 shots and eight on frame, but Southampton packed it in and managed to send United to its third straight match in which they dropped points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, looked to have a win in the bag with Tammy Abraham scoring two more, but Sheffield battled back valiantly as Kurt Zouma's own goal late saw the Blues earn a poor draw:

Aston Villa robbed of a point by VAR?

Video Assistant Referee once again took center stage as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 1-0. Villa looked to have equalized in the final minutes, but the referee blew the whistle and cited Jack Grealish for simulation just before the ball was put into the back of the net. VAR looked at the goal, and the simulation was confirmed with the goal not being allowed. Take a look:

Robbie Earle breaks down Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa's wild ending. pic.twitter.com/0SvSxptT2f — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2019

Another week, another VAR controversy. The ref should have let the play finish, but he seemed so convinced that it was a dive that it didn't matter.