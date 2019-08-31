Premier League scores, takeaways from Matchday 4: Manchester United and Chelsea stumble to poor draws

Saturday's Premier League slate ends with Liverpool vs. Burnley at 12:30 p.m. ET, but before that there was a wild bunch of games that produced some big boys dropping points and VAR taking center stage once again. Manchester United drew 1-1 at Southampton in a poor result, while Chelsea blew a 2-0 halftime lead and saw Sheffield United draw on a late goal. Manchester City continued its strong start to the season with another festival of goals, bashing Brighton 4-0. Here's everything to know about the early games:

Saturday, Aug. 31

Manchester United 1, Southampton 1

Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 2

Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0

Leicester City 3, Bournemouth 1

Manchester City 4, Brighton 0

Newcastle United 1, Watford 1

West Ham 2, Norwich City 0

Sunday, Sept. 1

Manchester City goes top of the table with a win

Sergio Aguero scored twice in City's 4-0 win to go top of the table temporarily over Liverpool. The Reds play Burnley and can go back into first with a victory. City scored just two minutes in through Kevin de Bruyne and have now scored 14 goals in just four Premier League games, with Aguero scoring in each one. City converted four of its six shots on frame.

Blues, Red Devils drop points in poor displays

Manchester United went to Southampton after two straight poor results, and this one wasn't much better. Daniel James scored just 10 minutes in but Jannik Vestergaard's header goal 58 minutes in earned the hosts a great draw. Southampton played the last 20 minutes or so with a man less, yet United could not take advantage. United had 21 shots and eight on frame, but Southampton packed it in and managed to send United to its third straight match in which they dropped points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, looked to have a win in the bag with Tammy Abraham scoring two more, but Sheffield battled back valiantly as Kurt Zouma's own goal late saw the Blues earn a poor draw:

Aston Villa robbed of a point by VAR?

Video Assistant Referee once again took center stage as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 1-0. Villa looked to have equalized in the final minutes, but the referee blew the whistle and cited Jack Grealish for simulation just before the ball was put into the back of the net. VAR looked at the goal, and the simulation was confirmed with the goal not being allowed. Take a look:

Robbie Earle breaks down Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa's wild ending. pic.twitter.com/0SvSxptT2f — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2019

Another week, another VAR controversy. The ref should have let the play finish, but he seemed so convinced that it was a dive that it didn't matter.