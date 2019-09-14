Premier League scores, takeaways from Matchday 5: Roberto Firmino on another level in Liverpool win

Liverpool is off to a perfect 5-0-0 start in the Premier League after kicking off the matchday on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Newcastle. The Reds had to come from behind after Jetro Williams' opener, but the result never really seemed in doubt, with Liverpool overpowering the guests for most of the 90 minutes. Sadio Mane scored twice, Roberto Firmino set up two and Liverpool now enters Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Napoli with even more momentum.

Here's a look at the scores and schedule, as well as takeaways from the matchday:

Saturday, Sept. 14

Liverpool 3, Newcastle United 1

Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Manchester United vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Sheffield United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Spurs vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. (NBCSN)

Wolves vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Norwich City vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bournemouth vs. Everton, 9 a.m. (NBCSN)

Watford vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

Monday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Liverpool sharp once again

The Reds didn't start all that well but came back strong after a ridiculous early goal from Jetro Williams. The Newcastle man pulled out his flair to scored a dashing opener just seven minutes in, putting the Reds behind the 8 ball. Take a look at this nifty bit of skill:

We see you Newcastle 👀



What. A. Goal. pic.twitter.com/4xuPc19fXf — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 14, 2019

But from then on -- it was all Liverpool. Sadio Mane scored twice, Roberto Firmino came off the bench for an injured Divock Origi to set up two goals, and Mohamed Salah put it away in the second half. Mane, who seems to be putting every single shot in the top corner, did it again:

Firmino brought out the flair too on the team's final goal, in another dominant performance from the league leaders.