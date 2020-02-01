Premier League scores, takeaways: Liverpool rolls; Chelsea and Leicester draw; Bournemouth helps its cause

It was goals galore during Saturday's Premier League action, with the first seven games bringing 23 total goals. Four matches featured at least seven goals as there were some big changes to the relegation battle. Meanwhile Liverpool took another step toward its march to the title with another convincing showing at Anfield. Here are the scores for Matchday 25 so far and what to know and see.

Premier League fixtures, results

Saturday

Leicester City 2, Chelsea 2

Newcastle 0, Norwich City 0

Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0

West Ham 3, Brighton 3

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1

Everton 3, Watford 2

Liverpool 4, Southampton 0

Manchester United vs. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

Burnley vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Tottenham vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Liverpool goes 22 points clear atop the table

Another match, another victory for Liverpool. The Reds stretched their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to 42 games, winning their 20th straight Premier League match at Anfield in convincing fashion though it was even in the first half. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a fantastic winner in a four-goal second half with Jordan Henderson grabbing the second before Mohamed Salah scored two of his own.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's fine winner came with his right foot and a perfectly placed low shot that froze the goalkeeper just two minutes into the second half. Take a look:

The Reds now have taken 73 out of 75 points to start the season and are on pace to record 110 points this season, which would be the all-time record by 10 points.

Bournemouth boosts survival chances; West Ham collapses

What a turn of events. Bournemouth looked destined for relegation and now has earned back to back wins to climb out of the drop zone, beating direct rival Aston Villa on Saturday with goals from Phillip Billing and Nathan Ake. West Ham, meanwhile, is headed in the other direction. The Hammers blew a 3-1 lead at home against Brighton, drawing 3-3 in what could be the result that ends up haunting them the most this season with an incredibly tough stretch to come. The Hammers finish the weekend in 18th place as a result.

Look at the Hammers' next seven games, where they may not get more than three points from:

at Manchester City

at Liverpool

vs. Southampton

at Arsenal

vs. Wolves

at Tottenham

vs. Chelsea

Beating Brighton wouldn't have saved them, but it would have gone a long way. Those are two points they can't get back, and they may just need to beat one of the big boys to have any chance of staying up.

Walcott completes Everton's wild comeback

In a game where Everton went down 2-0 and was reduced to 10 men, the Toffees still managed to come from behind and win 3-2 at Watford with Theo Walcott scoring his first goal of the season in what was a 90th minute winner. It was nearly the exact opposite of last week where the club blew a 2-0 lead at Newcastle, conceding twice in added time to draw 2-2.

Those are three crucial points that out Everton in a really good spot in the table, with a realistic goal being a European spot next season. When you consider that Carlo Ancelotti came in with the team in the relegation battle, he now has his new club three points back of the top six and eight back of a Champions League spot. A UCL spot is likely asking too much, but with so many inconsistent teams ahead of them and the team in good form, a Europa League spot is not out of the question.