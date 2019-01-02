Premier League scores, takeaways: Manchester United beats Newcastle; Chelsea held scoreless vs. Southampton

The Premier League's 21st matchday concludes on Thursday with the massive Liverpool vs. Manchester City clash, but Wednesday six matches took place after three more on Tuesday, and there were some surprises. Chelsea couldn't beat Southampton (or score a goal) at home, Burnley scored a huge win when it comes to survival and Manchester United continued to roll under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And for those who got to see Watford vs. Bournemouth, six goals in the first half were certainly a treat. Here are the scores, schedule and takeaways:

Scores and schedule

Crystal Palace 2, Wolves 0

Chelsea 0, Southampton 0

West Ham 2, Brighton 2

Burnley 2, Huddersfield 1

Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0

Watford 3, Bournemouth 3

Tottenham 3, Cardiff City 0 (Tues.)

Leicester City 1, Everton 0 (Tues.)

Arsenal 4, Fulham 1 (Tues.)

Manchester City vs. Liverpool, Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)

Red-hot Red Devils continue to impress

So far, it looks like Manchester United's problem was simply Jose Mourinho. Gone went the Portuguese manager in December, and since then United has won four in a row with 14 goals. The club got its first clean sheet under Solskjaer as Newcastle managed just three shots on goal in the Red Devils' 2-0 victory. Romelu Lukaku scored in consecutive matches and Marcus Rashford killed off the game in the 80th minute.

Marcus Rashford's last 9 games:



5 goals

5 assists pic.twitter.com/rKRmGBUQOx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 2, 2019

Don't look now, but with Chelsea's draw against lowly Southampton, United is now just six points outside the top-four.

Chelsea's top-four spot in danger

Boy does this team produce some baffling results. The Blues beat Manchester City and then lost to Leicester. The club wins consecutive away matches and then draws at home to Southampton. The draw was a frustrating one for Chelsea on the same day the team announced the signing for Christian Pulisic. Seventeen shots, six on frame and nothing to show for it against a team that is allowing two goals per game over its last four.

West Ham should move on from Lucas Perez

Look, Lucas Perez is a solid forward, but he needs to get back to playing in La Liga where he can thrive. He did well at Deportivo La Coruna and earned his move to Arsenal in 2016, but since then in England he's done next to nothing. Three goals in 21 Premier League matches just doesn't cut it. Playing regularly as of late with all of the injuries West Ham is facing, he has offered very little. The effort is there, but the pace of the game has been too much for him, his touch is off, and he's a liability.

Over and over again against Brighton, he was in position to help the attack get going -- whether it was away from the box to play the ball down the wing or take a crack at goal, and he didn't have one moment where you thought he was going to do something dangerous. West Ham is 12 points clear of relegation and should be safe when it is all said and done, but more performances like that in attack where the team drops points when it shouldn't, and it could be right back in danger.