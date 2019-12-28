Premier League scores, takeaways: Watford gets massive win in relegation fight, Ancelotti and Everton win

After a full day of action on Boxing Day, the Premier League is back just two days later with a bunch of games, including several greatly impacting the relegation battle. Watford is no longer in last place with a great run of form, Everton stayed hot under new coach Carlo Ancelotti and more. Here's everything to know about the day's action.

Saturday

Brighton 2, Bournemouth 0

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 2, Newcastle 1

Watford 3, Aston Villa 0

Norwich City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

West Ham vs. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC Gold

Burnley vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC



Sunday

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Liverpool vs. Wolves, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. on NBCSN

Watford's revival takes center stage with attack coming to life

How about Watford? Left for dead at the bottom of the table with just one win in its first 17 league games, the club has now won two out of three while losing just one of its last five. The great form continued with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa where Troy Deeney scored twice and Ben Foster came up huge in goal once again.

In Watford's first 17 league games, the club scored nine goals. They've got six goals in the last three games. Don't look now, but the team is close to getting out of the relegation zone if the fine play continues.

Everton gets another big three points behind Calvert-Lewin

The Toffees are 2-0-0 under Carlo Ancelotti after a great 2-1 win at Newcastle. It was a match filled with chances for both teams, with each having over 20 shots, and the win for Everton puts the team within four points of European spots.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored both goals for Everton, making it three goals in two games for the young English forward as the club continues to trend upwards.





Welcome to the Calvert-Lewin show 😤

Despite the loss, it was a quality showing for DeAndre Yedlin, as the U.S. men's national team defender showed flair and energy while playing 90 minutes.