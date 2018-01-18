Premier League soccer coach addresses claims that he loves eating worms

When you listen to Burnley manager Sean Dyche speak, you might notice that his voice sounds rather gruff and guttural. The guy sounds like he gargles rocks for breakfast, which sort of fits his rather burly figure and buzzcut/goatee combo.

Apparently, Dyche has always sounded this way, according to his former Bristol City teammate, Soren Andersen. While appearing on a podcast last year, Andersen discussed his old friend and suggested that the rough voice might have been born out of Dyche's penchant for eating worms whenever he got the chance.

Yes, worms.

"He had exactly the same voice. Maybe the voice comes from eating rainworms, because every time we trained, he used to eat rainworms." "Yes, he did. It was horrible, I've never experienced anything like it. It was like: 'whoops, there's a rainworm' and then he ate it. "It was a bit disgusting and very strange. He was a good player, and I enjoyed being around him, but the thing with the worms was really strange.

That is quite an accusation to level against an old pal, but is there merit to it? Luckily for us all, one bold reporter decided to get to the bottom of it this week.

WORMS? | Is Sean Dyche the @BearGrylls of football management...? 🤔😅 pic.twitter.com/57nvdKGgGS — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 18, 2018

So, there you have it -- Dyche doesn't eat worms, but rather lets "nice, big, juicy worms" hang out of his mouth as he fakes like he's chewing them. You know, normal adult stuff!

This sorta begs the question, though: Is fake-eating worms any better than actually eating worms? If you're going to go through the (disgusting) effort of picking worms out of the earth and placing them in your mouth, you may as well just fully commit to being a weirdo and take them all the way down. No half-measures.

Either way, it's probably not the reason why Dyche's voice sounds like a clogged toilet.