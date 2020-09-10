The Premier League season is right around the corner, as the historic Craven Cottage makes its triumphant return to the top flight as Arsenal visit Fulham on Saturday and Liverpool host Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United later in the day. Spurs host Everton on Sunday and Christian Pulisic, now wearing No. 10 for Chelsea, could feature on Monday against Brighton. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side, fresh off a deep Champions League run, won't debut until Sept. 21.

We're in store for 38 matchdays of some of the best club football the world has to offer as every club will play each other twice, once at home and on the road. For a look at the complete fixture list, click here. All matches on NBC and NBC Sports Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). Below you'll find the complete standings heading into the first matchday.