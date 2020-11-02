The Premier League season is underway in a season that has already been filled with fantastic goals. We're in store for 38 matchdays of some of the best club football the world has to offer as every club will play each other twice, once at home and on the road. For a look at the complete fixture list, click here. All matches on NBC and NBC Sports Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). Below you'll find the complete standings heading into the first matchday. The top four positions will head directly to the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, fifth place heads to 2021-22 Europa League, and 18th, 19th and 20th places are relegated to EFL Championship.

RNK CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Liverpool 7 5 1 1 +2 16 2. Leicester City 7 5 0 2 +8 15 3. Spurs 7 4 2 1 +9 14 4. Everton 7 4 1 2 +4 13 5. Southampton 7 4 1 2 +2 13 6. Wolves 7 4 1 2 0 13 7. Chelsea 7 3 3 1 +7 12 8. Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 +6 12 9. Arsenal 7 4 0 3 +2 12 10. Manchester City 6 3 2 1 +1 11 11. Newcastle

7 3 2 2 -1 11 12. Leeds 7 3 1 3 0 10 13. Crystal Palace 7 3 1 3 -3 10 14. West Ham 7 2 2 3 +3 8 15. Manchester United 6 2 1 3 -4 7 16. Brighton 7 1 2 4 -3 5 17. Fulham 7 1 1 5 -7 4 18. West Brom 7 0 3 4 -10 3 19. Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 -7 1 20. Burnley 6 0 1 5 -9 1