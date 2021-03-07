jamie-vardy-leicester-city.jpg
Less than three months remain in the 2020-21 Premier League season. While Manchester City appear to be running away with the title race, there is still plenty at stake this season with a handful of teams jostling for a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham all have their eyes on a top-four berth and every game for the rest of the season will impact the race.

For a look at the complete fixture list, click here. All matches on NBC and NBC Sports Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). Below you'll find the complete standings. The top four positions will head directly to the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, fifth place heads to 2021-22 Europa League, and 18th, 19th and 20th places are relegated to EFL Championship.

RNKCLUBGPWDLGDPTS

1.

Manchester City

28

20

5

3

+37

65

2.

Manchester United

28

15

9

4

+23

54

3.

Leicester City

28

16

5

7

+16

53

4.

Chelsea

27

13

8

6

+17

47

5.

Everton

26

14

4

8

+6

46

6.

West Ham

26

13

6

7

+9

45

7.

Liverpool

28

12

7

9

+11

43

8.

Tottenham

26

12

6

8

+15

42

9.

Aston Villa

26

12

4

10

+11

40

10.

Arsenal

27

11

5

11

+7

38

11.

Leeds United

26

11

2

13

-1

35

12.

Wolverhampton

28

9

8

11

-9

35

13.

Crystal Palace

27

9

7

11

-14

34

14.

Southampton

27

9

6

12

-11

33

15.

Burnley

28

7

9

12

-16

30

16.

Newcastle United

27

7

6

14

-17

27

17.

Brighton

27

5

11

11

-8

26

18.

Fulham

28

5

11

12

-11

26

19.

West Brom

28

3

9

16

-36

18

20.

Sheffield United

28

4

2

22

-29

14