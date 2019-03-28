Premier League star striker Harry Kane says he wants to become an NFL kicker 'in 10 or 12 years'

We all had the kid in high school who joined the football team as a kicker because he or she played soccer. Harry Kane might end up being that kid. In a recent ESPN feature on Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur striker talked about his post-Premier League life and admitted that the NFL is something "I definitely want to try."

Kane has had a great soccer career, both with Spurs and the English National Team. Since Kane joined Tottenham in 2009, it hasn't finished lower than fifth place in Premier League table. He's been the top goal-scorer on the squad for the past four seasons, and Tottenham has finished in the top three the past two seasons. The team hasn't crossed that elite threshold, but it's knocking on the door and on the heels of Liverpool and Manchester City.

With England, Kane won the Golden Boot at last year's World Cup in Russia, becoming the first Englishman to lead the World Cup in goals since Gary Lineker in 1986 (who, coincidentally, also scored six goals).

With all of that being said, Kane can kick a ball. And after his soccer career is over, he wants to test that talent elsewhere.

"That's real," Kane said of aspirations of kicking in the NFL to ESPN. "Something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try. It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world? If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

That's a question that's ultimately without an answer. If Kane stuck to that timeline, he would be a minimum of 35 when he tried to go to the NFL. Otis Douglas debuted at 34 years old with the Eagles in 1946, so Kane would be gunning for records there. Leicester City's Christian Fuchs has expressed interest in kicking in the NFL.

Billy Cundiff explained the distinction very well in a 2016 article from The Guardian featuring soccer players interested in the transition.

"Some guys have a knack for it," Cundiff told The Guardian. "Rarely [in soccer] are two shots ever the same in a game. You're trying to get a soccer guy to take a golfer's mentality. If you watch the Premier League, those two really don't equate."

Obviously the transition from soccer to football isn't seamless for other reasons. The ball is oblong, and the pressure on players trying to block kicks is very different. Kane could obviously handle the stage -- the questions are technical. All of this would depend on the direction of Kane's soccer career, but if nothing else, if Kane is looking to be in the conversation of best athletes ever this is a conceivable direction for him to go.