Premier League Stock Watch: Christian Pulisic struggling to see field at Chelsea, Liverpool's good fortune, and more

It's hard to believe it, but we are nearly a fifth of the way through the Premier League season. As expected, Liverpool and Manchester City are battling it out at the top of the table, but, heading into Monday, the rest of the top four doesn't include any of the Big Six. Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all on the outside looking in as they struggle to find consistency, while Leicester City and West Ham have crashed the party for the time being thanks to fantastic starts to the season. With that said, let's take a look at who's rising and who's falling at the two-month mark of the season.

You can watch the Premier League on fuboTV (Try for free).

Stock down: Christian Pulisic's minutes

American star Christian Pulisic is hardly playing at Chelsea. Mason Mount has been the young rising star for this team, not Pulisic. The Hershey, Pa. native has gone three straight Premier League matches without playing a single minute. He was an unused sub in the Champions League opener, and all he's done in September is play against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. He's also expressed his frustration at the current situation. I've even had readers ask me if at this point a loan move would be best for Pulisic, but we must remember his minutes were somewhat limited toward the end of his spell at Borussia Dortmund as well. That wasn't quite like this, but he's at a new club in a new league, and it was always going to take time. Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has said that Pulisic's time will come, so he and his fans will need quite a bit of patience.

Stock up: Liverpool's good fortune

For a team that is used to winning most matches by two or three goals, Saturday against Sheffield United was something different for the Reds. It just felt like one of those matches that no matter what, the ball wouldn't go in. A moment of magic or good fortunate was needed, especially for a team that has had some bad luck over the last few seasons with Loris Karius' blunder, injuries to Mohamed Salah's and Alisson and more. But a season after winning the Champions League, the Reds appear to have as good a chance as ever to win the league, Dean Henderson's blunder in goal is a reason why, as the Sheffield keeper helped Liverpool avoid a poor result with a good bit of luck.

It wasn't pretty, but Liverpool find their goal!



Catch the rest of this one on NBCSN! Or stream it here: https://t.co/CsjFpf1HEU pic.twitter.com/KCIDDHfaib — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 28, 2019

Stock up: West Ham's top-six chances

Few teams are as inconsistent as West Ham. In the last two weeks, they lost 4-0 to Oxford United in the Carabao Cup but took care on Manchester United with little problem. Manuel Pellegrini's team is now in fourth place in the league with 12 points and a 3-3-1 record after a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. With talent like Declan Rice, Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller, the potential is there for a top-six finish, especially if teams like Chelsea and United continue to struggle. While the team is often wasteful in the final third, if Haller can continue to shine and they can get the best out of Andriy Yarmolenko, before long we can start talking about West Ham as finally having arrived.

Stock down: Watford's response to a new coach

So Watford got off to an abysmal start and fired Javi Gracia to turn things around. A 2-2 draw against Arsenal in Quique Sanchez Flores' first game back produced a bit of momentum, but what followed was an 8-0 loss to Manchester City. They did beat Swansea in the Carabao Cup, but that'd hardly an accomplishment. The team then went on to lose at Wolves 2-0 this past weekend. That's 12 goals conceded in three matches under Flores after pulling the trigger much too early on Gracia, especially after he led the team to safety and a spot in the FA Cup final last season. The point of bringing in Sanchez Flores was to get things turned around and help them to stay up. So far, the team appears headed backwards and is the most likely club, at this stage, to get relegated.

Stock up: Leicester City's European hopes

Brendan Rodgers has this team rolling. The Foxes are the surprise of the season so far in third place with a 4-2-1 record and just five goals conceded. The lone loss of the season was a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United, and in the last week-and-a-half they've beaten Tottenham and Newcastle, the latter a 5-0 victory on Sunday. Jamie Vardy looks as strong as ever, Youri Tielemans is a game-changer, and the Foxes have the legitimate goal of qualifying for Europe next season. While having Champions League aspirations is a bit premature, this team is more than capable of a top-six finish come season's end.

The Foxes are on pace for 76 points this season.