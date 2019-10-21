Premier League Stock Watch: Manchester City's three-peat chances up, United's top-four chances down

Two months into the Premier League season, and many things remain the same. Manchester City and Liverpool are far and away the two best teams, Manchester United continues to struggle and Watford continues to sit uncomfortably in the cellar, starring relegation in the face.

But whose stock is rising and falling as we near the end of November? Here's a look with Matchday 9 nearly finished ahead of Arsenal visiting Sheffield United.

Stock up: Manchester City's title chances

It was a good weekend for Manchester City because the club was able to cut into Liverpool's lead atop the table. A fine 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, combined with Liverpool's unexpected draw at Manchester United, pulled Pep Guardiola's team within six points. It's still a decent lead for the Reds, but we saw City overcome a double-digit deficit in the middle of last season.

By the way -- did you see the Raheem Sterling assist and to David Silva and his finish? My goodness.

As for the title race, it's far from over, and while Liverpool is the slight favorite to win the league, nobody will be shocked if City once again finishes the season in first.

Stock down: Manchester United's top-four chances

A draw against Liverpool isn't a bad result on paper, but that game on Sunday really didn't do anything for United. Sure, the team was improved in defense, but the attack is still woeful. In fact, they find themselves lower in the table after the result. The Red Devils continue to struggle in attack, and at this point, it's hard to see how they find a way to finish in the top four without major reinforcements in January, but that wouldn't guarantee them anything. The Red Devils have gone 11 games without scoring multiple goals. If you can't outscore them, how do you beat them?

Stock down: Pukki's magic and Norwich's early appeal

Remember Norwich's quality start to the season and the fine scoring rate of Teemu Pukki? He had six goals in his first five games, including a hat trick against Newcastle. Since then, four straight games in the Premier League without a goal for him, with the team losing three of them and drawing one.

Norwich now finds itself in 19th place and firmly in the relegation zone, but at the moment they are just a point from safety.

Norwich has one goal in its last 360 minutes and had just one shot on goal against Bournemouth on Sunday. Time to buckle down and mix it up. The creativity just hasn't been there.

Stock up: Brendan Rodgers' reputation

Don't look now, but Brendan Rodgers has Leicester City flying high. It's stills super early, but if this form continues, they'll be in a European spot at the end of the season. This is a guy who failed to deliver at Liverpool, did well at Celtic and earned a move back to the English top flight. Leicester is 5-2-2 and had conceded just eight goals.

There are many reasons as to why the team has played well, and Jamie Vardy alongside James Maddison has been a fantastic duo. But look no further than Youri Tielemans in the middle. The Belgian is a rising star, he was highly rated when he moved from Anderlecht to Monaco, and he just didn't fit in there, needing a change of scenery. So he goes to England, impresses on loan and earns a permanent transfer that has paid off big time. He scored the winner over the weekend and has Leicester in the top four.

Stock down: Watford's chances of surviving

That FA Cup final appearance feels like it was ages ago at this point. Watford has five goals in nine games this season, has conceded a league-high 21 goals and is the only team in the Premier League to not have won a game yet. In fact, all other teams have won at least two games.

Two straight draws for Watford has them feeling a little more confident, but Quique Sanchez Flores has his work cut out for him. They play only one top-four team in the next month and a half, and they are going to need some points there before things get super tough in December with games against Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester United.

It still may be early, but Watford is digging itself a hole it may not be able to get out of it doesn't bag a couple victories before December.