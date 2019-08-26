Premier League Stock Watch: Manchester United's penalty kick dilemma; Liverpool's life without Alisson and more

Matchday 3 of the Premier League is in the books, and boy were there some surprising results. Manchester United lost at home to Crystal Palace, and Tottenham somehow lost to Newcastle. Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City both earned important victories, while Leicester City continues to be a dark horse to watch early on in the season.

But what stocks are rising and falling after the third matchday? Here's a look:

Rising: Liverpool's form without Alisson

Without their star goalkeeper Alisson, they've been just fine. A perfect 3-0-0 start to the league season makes one wonder: Could this be the season in which the Reds win the Premier League for the very first time? They crushed Arsenal on Sunday, jumping out to a 3-0 lead, having little trouble at all. With Burnley and Newcastle next, the Reds could have 15 out of 15 points ahead of a game against Chelsea in which they'll still be the big favorite. Despite not a lot of changes in the summer, they are rising fast. They'll aim to stay atop the table on Saturday when they go to Burnley at 12:30 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).

Falling: Manchester United's penalty kick accuracy

How do you ruin serious momentum earned in the win over Chelsea on Matchday 1? By losing to a team you haven't lost to in nearly three decades. It was 1991 the last time Crystal Palace beat Manchester United, but on Saturday they did it again. The Red Devils once again missed a penalty kick as questions continue to rise. After Marcus Rashford made his against Chelsea in the first game, Paul Pogba missed last week in the draw at Wolves, only to then see the duties go back to Rashford against Palace. His shot rocked off the post but sent Vicente Guaita the other way, and it would have put his team up 2-1. Now, anybody can miss a penalty, but it will be interesting to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes back to Rashford or Pogba, or maybe he lets Anthony Martial take the next one. No matter who gets the next one, they've potentially let two victories slip.

Rising: Aguero and Sterling's consistency for City

Sure, the draw to Tottenham at home was not ideal, but this team sure bounced back well at Bournemouth on Sunday. The amount of chances they create is just ridiculous, and it's almost a shock when they don't score three goals in a game. The top-scoring squad in the league, Pep Guardiola's team is still off to a red-hot start. What's even crazier -- Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling have both scored in all three games this season.

It's tricky to imagine this team's attack being better, but with each season they are together, the comfort and chemistry increases. They have the potential to crack 100 league goals, and so far they are on pace to score to score 125. Aguero and Sterling should each get 20 goals at this point, but don't be surprised if they get closer to 30.

Falling: Wolves league form

Not hurting, not helping. Wolves have started the league season with three straight draws. That's obviously not going to cut it, and they are going to start needing to figure out where in attack they can improve. The chances are being created, but they leave much to be desired when it comes to goals that aren't coming off the delightful foot of Ruben Neves. It's important to note that this team has played more official matches than any other team this season -- even Liverpool's five with the UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield. They've played eight games so far this season, including five Europa League playoff games. It's hardly an issue with stamina, and they are undefeated so far, but playing European competition can take a toll. It will be up to Nuno Espirito Santo to get this team gelling in the Premier League.

Rising: Under-the-radar Leicester City

I like this team. They are just sneaky and can grind out results. Top four with five points, they've only won one game but are one of four teams yet to lose. They need to put more of their shots on goal, and so far they've only put six out of 38 shots on frame. If they can improve their precision, they have a chance to push the top six. Ayoze Perez can be a really strong secondary striker to Jamie Vardy, and the confidence is there to push the top six. It's still early, but that's not a bad start at all.

Falling: Watford's FA Cup momentum

After making the FA Cup final last season, this team entered the season with some high expectations. Yet, here we are. Three games in, three losses and just one goal scored. The defense is slow to react, they give up silly penalty kicks and the discipline of a year ago has gone out the door it seems. They are digging themselves a hole and have to be really careful. Those suggesting Javi Gracia is on the hot seat have completely lost it, because last season he proved what a fine manager he is. He's done well at small clubs like Watford, and he has the players to get this team to safety by, say, late winter. It's been a slow start for sure, and the momentum is now gone, but if the Hornets limit the mistakes and stop with such sloppy play in defense, they'll be fine.