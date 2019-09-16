Premier League Stock Watch: Tammy Abraham is a star in the making, Liverpool's title chances, The Norwich Way, and more

Matchday 5 in the Premier League provided plenty of action and some surprising results, including Manchester City getting beat at Norwich City, as its early title hopes take a little hit. Some players and teams produced some really good vibes during their 90-minute clashes over the weekend, while further questions are being raised when it comes to some of the biggest teams in the league. Here's a rundown of what happened on Matchday 5. As a result, whose stock is rising and whose is falling? Let's take a look:

Stock up: Tammy Abraham's game

This kid is on fire. Chelsea looks like it has found its star striker in the young English talent who netted a hat trick against Wolves in a 5-2 road win. He is only the third player 21 years of age or younger to score two goals in three straight Premier League matches, and he's now the joint-top scorer in the league with Sergio Aguero.

A goal worthy of a hattrick.



Take a bow @tammyabraham 🎩

His emergence has been huge for the Blues with a visit from Valencia coming on Tuesday in the Champions League -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). The 21-year-old was one of the players in the running to be the Blues' main No. 9 with Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud -- a group that wasn't improved upon this summer due to the team's transfer ban. Gonzalo Higuain went back to Juventus after his loan move, but Abraham kind of feels like a new signing. He was on loan at Aston Villa last season where he scored an impressive 25 goals, helping the team to promotion. He's continued his fine play and looks to be cementing himself as the lead striker.

Stock down: Manchester United's attacking ability

It's getting ridiculous at this point. I'm not claiming anything fishy or anything like that, but boy does Manchester United get a lot of penalty kicks. They've got four penalty kicks in five Premier League matches thus far, including two misses that saw them fail to earn wins against Wolves and Crystal Palace. They got another on Saturday that Marcus Rashford put away for the game's lone goal as the Red Devils beat Leicester City 1-0.

Manchester United was awarded a penalty kick.



It doesn't matter when you read this message.

The concern: What is this team going to do to score from something other than penalty kicks? Excluding penalties, they've got two goals in their last three games against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leicester City -- all teams they are expected to beat. They've only won one of them and continue to look for answers in attack.

They have 53 shots in their last three games but only two goals from the run of play to show for it. Who is going to step up and be clinical?

Stock up: Norwich City's survival chances

Beating Manchester City is absolutely massive for this team, and not just because of the three points. The message that it sends in the locker room early on is that they can beat absolutely anybody. They are on pace for 45 to 46 points this season, which would see them avoid relegation probably by around 10 points. But if this team uses the momentum here to string some results together, it could really ease relegation concerns.

With injury issues, Norwich is the worst defensive team in the league so far with 12 goals conceded. But winning two out of every five games will see them avoid relegation, which is the goal.

Stock down: Wolves' magic

Remember how Wolverhampton was looked at as a contender to jump into the top six? That was as a result of its seventh-place finish last season after being promoted, and its fine early play in the Europa League playoffs this season.

Wolves has yet to win a Premier League game this season with a 0-3-2 record and 10 goals concede. I had been concerned with this team's fatigue after having already played an additional six games in the Europa League playoffs. While most teams in the league have played five games, Wolves have played 11 already.

Is it too early to say Nuno Espirito Santo is on the hot seat? Yeah, probably.

But I thought the same thing for Watford's Javi Gracia ...

As for the Premier League: so far, not so good.

Stock up: Liverpool's title chances

Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle sees them with a five-point lead over Manchester City. It's not a huge amount but it's something that they know they can build upon if they continue their fine form. Nobody saw City losing at Norwich, and Liverpool took advantage, but with star goalkeeper Alisson still out, the Reds have to love where they are at this point.

The title race is obviously far from over, and we must remember that last season Liverpool built a double-digit lead on City, but it wasn't enough. With each slip-up for City, Liverpool's title chances increase, but it is far from over. It's been a good start, but it's not about how you start.