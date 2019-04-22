Premier League table, scores: Chelsea blows golden chance against Burnley, Kante goes down injured

In what has been a wild last few days of Premier League action, none of the four teams competing for third and fourth place managed to win. With Tottenham losing to Manchester City, Arsenal losing to Crystal Palace and Manchester United falling to Everton, Chelsea had quite the chance on Monday to move into sole possession of third place against Burnley. But the Blues went down early, blew a 2-1 lead and saw two important players pick up injuries. Here's what to know and see:

Schedule and scores

Saturday, April 20

Manchester City 1, Tottenham 0

Watford 2, Huddersfield 1

West Ham 2, Leicester Ctiy 2

Fulham 1, Bournemouth 0

Wolves 0, Brighton 0

Newcastle 3, Southampton 1

Sunday, April 21

Everton 4, Manchester United 0

Liverpool 2, Cardiff City 0

Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 2

Monday, April 22

Chelsea 2, Burnley 2

Chelsea stumbles against Burnley, back into top four

Chelsea had 22 shots and created dangerous chances all game long but could not beat Burnley in a 2-2 draw Monday. The Blues still managed to get back into the top four by a point, however. They went down early, came back to take a 2-1 lead through N'Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain, but that lead lasted 10 minutes as Burnley got a point with Ashley Barnes' equalizer. Kante picked up an injury, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Chelsea failed to move into sole possession of third place.

It's a draw that feels more like a loss and could be costly in the top four race. If Arsenal wins on Wednesday, the Blues fall out of the top four.

Burnley started this one off hot and produced quite the moment with this beautiful goal from Jeff Hendrick just eight minutes in:

GOAL Burnley! Jeff Hendrick with a STUNNING strike to open the scoring.



Stream here: https://t.co/B0VbO6xm7d pic.twitter.com/GE9fvaCus3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 22, 2019

Now for Chelsea, things get tough. The Blues go to Manchester United on Sunday. A loss there, depending on the other results, could see the Blues outside the top four with just two matches remaining.

Liverpool moves back into first

Second-half goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner gave Liverpool a 2-0 victory at Cardiff City to move back into first. Liverpool had 17 shots and dominated with 77 percent possession to win and put the pressure back on City.

The winning goal came just before the hour mark of a creative corner kick. Just out the fine goal by the Dutch central midfielder:

Manchester United, Arsenal lay eggs

Manchester United and Arsenal both had big plans this weekend for victories that would really help them finish the season strong. Arsenal was aiming to get into third place with a draw, while Manchester United wanted to keep pressure on the top four or potentially move into fourth. But two stunning results have thrown a wrench into their seasons. United was absolutely destroyed at Everton, conceding four goals, three of which were just incredible. Richarlison had quite the overhead kick to make it 1-0:

GOAL @Everton! An acrobatic finish from Richarlison! pic.twitter.com/B190MyW0ke — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 21, 2019

Arsenal, meanwhile, was on a high after knocking Napoli out of the Europa League quarterfinals yet couldn't beat Crystal Palace at home. Arsenal was down 3-1 before a late push to equalize. Arsenal could have gone three points clear of the top four with a win but was outplayed despite having more of the ball, causing this team quite the potential setback. Now, if Chelsea wins on Monday, Arsenal falls out of the top four.

Christian Benteke doing the LeBron celebration after scoring his first goal in 12 months is an elite level of confidence. pic.twitter.com/SeAkmdcPwe — Red Lion (@RudiKinsella) April 21, 2019

City gets a little revenge on Tottenham

After a rough week that included getting eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinals by Tottenham, City hosted Spurs again on Saturday and earned a 1-0 win to jump Liverpool and move back into first place in the league before falling back to second on Sunday. It was an early goal from Phil Foden that proved to be enough in a game where both teams appeared to have tired legs. The goal came off a lovely bit of play that included a header assist from Sergio Aguero. Take a look:

That didn't take long!



18-year-old Phil Foden scores his first @premierleague goal less than 5 minutes in. pic.twitter.com/IdNPqt97ex — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2019

As a result, City avoided falling further behind Liverpool and can actually go into first on Wednesday against Manchester United.

Brighton earns potentially valuable draw

After losing to Cardiff midweek, Brighton's five-point lead over the drop zone was reduced to just two. But the southern club managed to go on the road to Wolves and earn a draw that gives this team what could be a very valuable point in the race for survival, considering Cardiff lost.

Brighton had zero shots on goal, Wolves had 22 shots overall and the Seagulls just hung on.

💪 That's what we call a hard-fought point!



👊 Big fist bumps from Ryan and his back four as the whistle goes, onto Tuesday in the capital! #BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/4K9hCRgOhb — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) April 20, 2019

Newcastle safe as Perez shines

Ayoze Perez has his first Premier League hat trick. The Spanish striker scored three times for Newcastle in the 3-1 win over Southampton to move his club 10 points clear of the drop zone and likely cementing their place in the league next season. Newcastle's two-game winning streak has them in 12th place now with 41 points as coach Rafa Benitez has been able to get his team to get the results it needs.

Perez's first goal was quite the hit, splitting defenders to go far post:

GOAL @NUFC! Ayoze Pérez gives Newcastle a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/pdKhosQhn6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2019

Top-four race



Liverpool takes care of business and is looking down at the rest of the league, while Arsenal and Manchester United coughed up big chances on Sunday before Chelsea did the same on Monday. Remember, the top four teams clinch a spot in the Champions League.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 1 Liverpool 35 +59 88 2 Manchester City 34 +65 86 3 Tottenham 34 +29 67 4 Chelsea 35 +21 67 5 Arsenal 34 +25 66 6. Manchester United 34 +15 64

Relegation battle

The bottom three drop to the EFL Championship. Cardiff City still has plenty of work to do, while Brighton could be on the verge of staying up.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 16. Southampton 34 -17 36 17. Brighton 34 -21 34 18. Cardiff City 35 -35 31 19. Fulham* 35 -43 23 20. Huddersfield* 34 -48 14

*Officially relegated